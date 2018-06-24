Real World Study Suggests Canagliflozin Does Not Increase Risk of Below-Knee Amputation in People with Type 2 Diabetes

Sodium glucose co-transporter 2 inhibitors (SGLT2i), such as canagliflozin, are anti-hyperglycemic medications prescribed for the treatment of T2D. Recent evidence from the CANVAS Program indicated that in addition to positive effects on glycemic levels, canagliflozin also provides significant cardiovascular benefits for people with T2D, reducing the risk of heart attacks and heart failures. However, results also identified an increased risk of leg and foot amputations with canagliflozin, and in 2017, the Food and Drug Administration began requiring a boxed warning to be added to the canagliflozin drug labels to describe this risk.

This new study, known as OBSERVE-4D, examined canagliflozin-associated effects on lower extremity amputation and hospitalization for heart failure compared to other SGLT2i therapies and non-SGLT2is across a broad T2D population of more than 700,000 patients. U.S. claims databases were analyzed using a prespecified protocol to examine canagliflozin-associated effects on below-knee amputations and hospitalization for heart failure, compared to other SGLT2is and non-SGLT2i medications. This retrospective, real-world observational study included 142,000 new users of canagliflozin, 110,000 users of other SGLT2i medicines and 460,000 users of non-SGLT2i anti-hyperglycemic agents in routine clinical practice with on-treatment median exposure of less than six months.

This large comprehensive analysis found no increased risk of below-knee amputation with canagliflozin or any of the SGLT2is across the general T2D population or in patients with established cardiovascular disease. The study detected a reduction in hospitalization for heart failure across the SGLT2i class, consistent with randomized clinical trials and other real-world evidence studies. Similar results were seen in a subgroup of patients with T2D and established cardiovascular disease. Researchers noted that although the results are derived from multiple large datasets reflecting current use in the U.S., the number of patients with long-duration exposure is limited and further study will be required to fully understand the issue.

"Prior to this analysis, no real-world study has shown direct, head-to-head, comparative evidence among individual SGLT2i medicines," said the study's lead investigator John Buse, MD, PhD, director of the Diabetes Center, director of the North Carolina Translational and Clinical Sciences Institute and executive associate dean for clinical research at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine in Chapel Hill. "We did not observe an increased risk in amputation with canagliflozin or any of the SGLT2is, and we confirmed they can have an important and positive impact on reducing a patient's risk of hospitalization for heart failure. Of course, when physicians evaluate the best treatment for their patients, they should consider the factors that may increase the risk of amputation, such as a history of prior amputation, peripheral vascular disease, neuropathy and diabetic foot ulcers. Our research indicates that the overall benefit-risk profile of SGLT2is is positive, and physicians should feel comfortable and confident in prescribing the class to their patients."

To speak with Dr. Buse, please contact the ADA Press Office on-site at the Orlando Convention Center on June 22 - 26, by phone at 407-685-4010 or by email at press@diabetes.org.

The American Diabetes Association's 78th Scientific Sessions, to be held June 22-26, 2018, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, is the world's largest scientific meeting focused on diabetes research, prevention and care. During the five-day meeting, more than 16,000 health care professionals from around the world will have exclusive access to more than 3,000 original diabetes research presentations, participate in provocative and engaging exchanges with leading diabetes experts, and can earn Continuing Medical Education (CME) or Continuing Education (CE) credits for educational sessions. The program is grouped into eight theme areas: Acute and Chronic Complications; Behavioral Medicine, Clinical Nutrition, Education and Exercise; Clinical Diabetes/Therapeutics; Epidemiology/Genetics; Immunology/Transplantation; Insulin Action/Molecular Metabolism; Integrated Physiology/Obesity; and Islet Biology/Insulin Secretion. Felicia Hill-Briggs, PhD, ABPP, President of Health Care and Education, will deliver her address, "The American Diabetes Association in the Era of Health Care Transformation," on Saturday, June 23, and Jane E.B. Reusch, MD, President of Medicine and Science, will present her address, "24/7/365 – Lifetime with Diabetes," on Sunday, June 24. In total, the 2018 Scientific Sessions includes 375 oral presentations; 2,117 poster presentations, including 47 moderated poster discussions; and 297 published-only abstracts. Join the Scientific Sessions conversation on social media using #2018ADA.

About the American Diabetes Association

Nearly half of American adults have diabetes or prediabetes; more than 30 million adults and children have diabetes; and every 21 seconds, another individual is diagnosed with diabetes in the U.S. Founded in 1940, the American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization whose mission is to prevent and cure diabetes, and to improve the lives of all people affected by diabetes. The ADA drives discovery by funding research to treat, manage and prevent all types of diabetes, as well as to search for cures; raises voice to the urgency of the diabetes epidemic; and works to safeguard policies and programs that protect people with diabetes. In addition, the ADA supports people living with diabetes, those at risk of developing diabetes, and the health care professionals who serve them through information and programs that can improve health outcomes and quality of life. For more information, please call the ADA at 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383) or visit diabetes.org. Information from both of these sources is available in English and Spanish. Find us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn) and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).

4-LB Canagliflozin (CANA) vs. Other Antihyperglycemic Agents on the Risk of Below-Knee Amputation (BKA) for Patients with T2DM—A Real-World Analysis of >700,000 U.S. Patients

78th Scientific Sessions

News Briefing: Diabetes & Cardiovascular Disease, Sunday, June 24, 9:00 a.m., ET

Session Title: Evolving Concepts in Clinical Management Strategies

Session Type: Moderated Poster Discussion

Location: Exhibit Hall (ePoster Theater A)

Session Time: Sunday, June 24, 2018, 12:00 - 1:00 pm

Authors: PATRICK RYAN, JOHN B. BUSE, MARTIJN SCHUEMIE, FRANK DEFALCO, ZHONG YUAN, PAUL STANG, JESSE A. BERLIN, NORM ROSENTHAL, Raritan, NJ, Chapel Hill, NC

Sodium glucose co-transporter 2 inhibitors (SGLT2i) are indicated for treatment of T2DM; some SGLT2i have reported a CV benefit and some reported a risk of BKA. U.S. claims databases were analyzed using a prespecified protocol to examine CANA-associated effects on BKA and hospitalization for heart failure (HHF) vs. other SGLT2i and non-SGLT2i. Analyses used a propensity score adjusted new user design with numerous sensitivity analyses. The 4 databases included 142K new users of CANA, 110K of other SGLT2i, and 460K of non-SGLT2i AHAs. Meta-analysis results are reported when heterogeneity across databases was not substantial (I2 <0.4). There was no evidence of increased risk of BKA with CANA vs. non-SGLT2i or other SGLT2i in on-treatment or ITT analyses (Table). HHF benefits were demonstrated in these analyses, consistent with clinical trials. Similar BKA and HHF results were seen in a subgroup with established CV disease. In this large comprehensive analysis, neither CANA nor other SGLT2i showed an increased risk of amputation vs. non-SGLT2i. Because on-treatment median exposure was <6 months, future observational studies with longer duration are needed. This study helps to further characterize the potential benefits and harms of SGLT2i as observed in routine clinical practice to complement the evidence from clinical trials and prior observational studies.

Table. Risk of BKA and HHF in the overall population.*





On-treatment† Intent-to-treat (ITT)‡



Exposure (n/PY) Outcomes, n

Outcomes, n

Outcome Comparison CANA Comp CANA Comp HR (95% Cl) p value Cal p value§ CANA Comp HR (95% Cl) p value Cal p value§ BKA CANA vs non-SGLT2i 111,332/ 53,125 445,367/ 256,646 60 481 0.75 (0.40-1.41) 0.25 0.30 295 1,308 1.01 (0.93-1.10) 0.71 0.51

CANA vs other SGLT2i 69,554/ 31,369 98,169/ 41,666 40 53 1.14 (0.67-1.93) 0.48 0.53 171 209 1.13 (0.99-1.29) 0.06 0.06 HHF CANA vs non-SGLT2i 111,332/ 53,116 445,367/ 255,504 124 2,979 0.39 (0.26-0.60) 0.01 0.00 810 7,081 ** - -

CANA vs other SGLT2i 69,554/ 31,363 98,169/ 41,667 56 73 0.90 (0.71-1.13) 0.22 0.28 352 381 1.07 (0.95-1.20) 0.16 0.32 PY, patient-years; Comp, comparator; Cal, calibrated; HR, hazard ratio; Cl, confidence interval. *Time-to-first-post-index-event analysis using variable-ratio propensity score matching. † 'On treatment' period was defined as the time from 1 day after exposure to all days through the period of persistent exposure allowing for 30 day gap between successive exposures until the final exposure record. The time will be censored if the patient starts a non-metformin antihyperglycemic agent other than the cohort defining drug(s). ‡ 'Intent-to-treat' (ITT) period was defined as the time from 1 day after exposure to the last day of observation available in the database. § A set of negative control outcomes were used to calibrate p values to control for any potential systematic errors after propensity score adjustment. **Meta-analytic estimate was not imputed due to observed heterogeneity (I2 = 0.59). HR (95% Cl) in the 4 databases were: 0.63 (0.52-0.75), 0.94 (0.70-1.25), 0.83 (0.69-1.00),and 0.73 (0.63-0.83).

Author Disclosure Block: P. Ryan: Employee; Self; Janssen Research & Development, LLC. J.B. Buse: Other Relationship; Self; ADOCIA, AstraZeneca, Dexcom, Inc., Elcelyx Therapeutics, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Fractyl Laboratories, Inc., Intarcia Therapeutics, Inc., Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Metavention, NovaTarg, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, VTV Therapeutics. Research Support; Self; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Theracos, Inc. Other Relationship; Self; Shenzhen Hightide Biopharmaceutical, Ltd. Research Support; Self; National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences. Other Relationship; Self; National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, American Diabetes Association. Research Support; Self; Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute. Other Relationship; Self; National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences. M. Schuemie: Employee; Self; Janssen Research & Development, LLC. F. Defalco: Employee; Self; Janssen Research & Development, LLC. Z. Yuan: Employee; Self; Janssen Research & Development, LLC. P. Stang: Employee; Self; Janssen Research & Development, LLC. J.A. Berlin: Employee; Self; Johnson & Johnson, LLC. N. Rosenthal: Employee; Self; Janssen Research & Development.

Press Office in Orlando

June 22 - 26, 2018

407-685-4010

Contact:

Michelle Kirkwood

(703) 299-2053

mkirkwood@diabetes.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/real-world-study-suggests-canagliflozin-does-not-increase-risk-of-below-knee-amputation-in-people-with-type-2-diabetes-300671250.html

SOURCE American Diabetes Association

Related Links

http://www.diabetes.org

