RealAcoustix Reintroduces Wave Line

OGDEN, Utah, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RealAcoustix, a Catalyst Acoustics Group brand, announces the reintroduction of its Wave product line, a collection of architectural acoustic solutions designed to shape, redirect and control sound in auditoriums, concert halls and other specialty spaces.

With applications spanning performance venues, corporate environments, education, and large public spaces, the Wave line enables sound to become an integrated part of the overall design experience.

Wave MC and Wave FM are designed to improve sound distribution in large areas, offering scalable forms, customizable curvature, and choice of finishes to meet both acoustic and design goals. S-Wave, likewise, is highly adaptable, and can be wall- or ceiling-mounted to meet the specific needs of complex wave distribution.

Wave PM has a perforated design that offers both absorption and reflection, allowing for precise acoustic control. Wave U rounds out the offering and is available in two curves, for small or large room wave redistribution.

"The Wave line gives designers more control over how sound behaves within a space while also opening the door to expressive, architectural forms," said Andrew Johnson, Sales Manager at RealAcoustix. "Each Wave product helps teams solve acoustic challenges without compromising design vision."

With applications spanning performance venues, corporate environments, education, and large public spaces, the Wave line enables sound to become an integrated part of the overall design experience.

For more information and to view the Wave line comparison page, visit realacoustix.com.

About RealAcoustix

Founded in 2008 as an architectural acoustics manufacturer, RealAcoustix prides itself on offering customization paired with top-notch customer service and satisfaction. Known in the industry for producing high-end diffusers, acoustical wood and absorption treatments, RealAcoustix's products have been successfully installed in concert halls, universities, premier recording studios and other high-end spaces with notable aesthetic and acoustic results.

About Catalyst Acoustics Group

Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control brands that together offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging scale, deep functional expertise, broad channel reach, and significant financial resources.

SOURCE RealAcoustix