RealAcoustix Officially Launches GuD™ Panel Acoustic Diffuser Line

The Geometric Uniform Diffuser line delivers leading scattering performance with architectural flexibility

OGDEN, Utah, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RealAcoustix, a Catalyst Acoustics Group brand, announced the official launch of its GuD (Geometric Uniform Diffuser) line, a four-product offering to optimize diffuser performance while expanding design and installation flexibility across wall-mounted and ceiling-integrated applications.

Built on patented quadratic residue optimization, GuD eliminates low-frequency absorption below the cutoff limit, delivering more than a 250% increase in scattering performance compared to traditional QRD solutions.

GuD Panel Acoustic Diffuser Line

"The GuD family delivers exceptional performance across multiple form factors, giving our partners flexibility and confidence to solve complex acoustic challenges in virtually any space," said Ben Hickey, Director of Sales at RealAcoustix. "Designers no longer have to choose between performance, aesthetics, or installation constraints."

The GuD line includes:

Gud Standard – The flagship diffuser is available in hardwood or painted MDF, offering market-leading scattering performance in a refined architectural form.

– The flagship diffuser is available in hardwood or painted MDF, offering market-leading scattering performance in a refined architectural form. GuD Drop Ceiling Tile (DCT) – A patented solution purpose-built for drop-ceiling applications, available in 2x2 and 2x4 sizes to fit in standard ceiling grids.

– A patented solution purpose-built for drop-ceiling applications, available in 2x2 and 2x4 sizes to fit in standard ceiling grids. GuD PX – A lightweight, high-performance diffuser designed for standard 2x2 ceiling grids, enabling simplified installation without sacrificing performance.

– A lightweight, high-performance diffuser designed for standard 2x2 ceiling grids, enabling simplified installation without sacrificing performance. GuD PXR – The latest evolution of Asymmetrical Cellular Acoustic Diffuser (ACAD) technology, combining distinctive aesthetics with robust diffusion in ceiling applications.

For a detailed comparison of the GuD line, visit realacoustix.com/gud-panel-comparison.

About RealAcoustix

Founded in 2008 as an architectural acoustics manufacturer, RealAcoustix prides itself on offering customization paired with top-notch customer service and satisfaction. Known in the industry for producing high-end diffusers, acoustical wood and absorption treatments, RealAcoustix's products have been successfully installed in concert halls, universities, premier recording studios and other high-end spaces with notable aesthetic and acoustic results.

About Catalyst Acoustics Group

Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control brands that together offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging scale, deep functional expertise, broad channel reach, and significant financial resources.

SOURCE RealAcoustix