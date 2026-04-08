RealAcoustix Welcomes Andrew Johnson as National Sales Manager

OGDEN, Utah, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RealAcoustix, a Catalyst Acoustics Group brand, announces the addition of Andrew Johnson as National Sales Manager. Based in Utah, he will support a national territory with a focus on driving revenue growth through strategic account development, project-based selling, and direct engagement with architects, designers, acoustical consultants, and contractors.

Andrew Johnson, National Sales Manager, RealAcoustix

In his role, he will be responsible for expanding market presence, managing key customer relationships, and supporting the specification and sale of interior solutions across complex, design-driven environments.

"Andrew's experience and strategic approach to market development align well with the continued growth trajectory of RealAcoustix," said Ben Hickey, Director of Sales. "His ability to build strong relationships, navigate complex project environments, and deliver consistent results will be instrumental as we expand our national footprint and strengthen our position within the design community."

Andrew brings more than 10 years of B2B sales and business development experience in the building products and construction materials industry. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Management with a focus in Human Resources Management from the University of Phoenix and is a United States Navy veteran.

About RealAcoustix

Founded in 2008 as an architectural acoustics manufacturer, RealAcoustix prides itself on offering customization paired with top-notch customer service and satisfaction. Known in the industry for producing high-end diffusers, acoustical wood and absorption treatments, RealAcoustix's products have been successfully installed in concert halls, universities, premier recording studios, and other high-end spaces with notable aesthetic and acoustic results.

About Catalyst Acoustics Group

Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control brands that together offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging scale, deep functional expertise, broad channel reach, and significant financial resources.

SOURCE RealAcoustix