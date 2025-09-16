RealAcoustix Unveils MicrofPerf Acoustic Panels for Sound Control and Architectural Elegance

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RealAcoustix, a Catalyst Acoustics Group brand and manufacturer known for producing high-end diffusers, acoustical wood, and absorption treatments, is proud to announce the launch of MicroPerf, its latest addition to a growing lineup of premium sound management systems.

Designed to meet the demands of modern architecture and performance spaces, the RealAcoustix MicroPerf system offers a reliable, cost-effective, and aesthetically refined solution for acoustic absorption.

MicroPerf from RealAcoustix

Built on a solid 3/4" medium-density fiberboard (MDF) core and faced with perforated veneers, MicroPerf combines top-tier acoustic performance with architectural appeal. The system installs easily using standard Z-clip/Z-bar hardware, and custom mounting options are also available to suit a variety of design needs.

Key Features of MicroPerf include:

Sizes: Available in panels up to 48" wide x 120" long

Available in panels up to 48" wide x 120" long Perforations: Choose from .55 mm or 1 mm micro hole sizes

Choose from .55 mm or 1 mm micro hole sizes Materials & Finishes: Offered in a wide selection of veneer species and laminate options

Offered in a wide selection of veneer species and laminate options Performance: NRC rating of .84 when mounted over 1" of 6 lb. insulation (not included)

NRC rating of .84 when mounted over 1" of 6 lb. insulation (not included) Fire Rating: ASTM E84 Class A

"MicroPerf is our answer to the industry's call for a consistent and high-performing perforated product," said Charles Merrimon, Group President at Catalyst Acoustics Group. "It not only performs exceptionally well acoustically but also meets the aesthetic and customization needs of architects and designers."

MicroPerf is available in several options, including self-contained, baffle, and cloud. All systems are backed by RealAcoustix's design support team, ready to assist clients in achieving the visual impact and acoustic control they require.

For more information about MicroPerf, please visit https://realacoustix.com/microperf.

About RealAcoustix

Founded in 2008 as an architectural acoustics manufacturer, RealAcoustix prides itself on offering customization paired with top-notch customer service and satisfaction. Known in the industry for producing high-end diffusers, acoustical wood, and absorption treatments, RealAcoustix's products have been successfully installed in concert halls, universities, premier recording studios, and other high-end spaces with notable aesthetic and acoustic results.

About Catalyst Acoustics Group

Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control brands that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the scale, deep functional expertise, broad channel reach and significant financial resources.

SOURCE RealAcoustix