RealAdvice Surpasses $100 Billion in Client Transactions

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RealAdvice, a groundbreaking commercial real estate tax and transaction advisory services company, announced today it has supported clients across more than $100 billion in transactions across 41 U.S. states, marking a significant milestone in the company's history and a turning point in how transactions are executed across the industry.

RealAdvice is a leader in the new category of "Real Estate FinTech" companies that are transforming the industry. Since its launch in 2019, the company has guided clients through some of the most complex commercial real estate transactions in the market. The firm's innovative PairedExpert™ approach and ProperTax™ Appraisal report reconcile expert valuation by both MAI real estate appraisers and ABV business intangibles accountants ensure that buyers and sellers of large commercial real estate properties pay property and transfer taxes only on legally accurate and correct values, a transformative approach that drives economic growth and affordability in the real estate sector.

"Reaching the $100 billion threshold in completed real estate transactions is a testament to the trust our clients place in RealAdvice and the results we have achieved," said Todd Jones, Principal and Chief Executive Officer of RealAdvice. "This is a proud moment for our team and our clients, and we're excited to celebrate this achievement together."

RealAdvice's team of experts bring deep industry knowledge, innovative strategies, and a commitment to transparency that has helped clients maximize value and minimize risk across diverse portfolios. RealAdvice's client base has quickly grown to include 75% of the National Multifamily Housing Council's (NMHC) Top 50 Owners and Managers. The RealAdvice process works for more than just multifamily, however; they have helped clients across every category of revenue-generating real estate save more than $700 million in first-year property taxes, increase NOI, and reduce transaction risk.

"We are fundamentally changing the transaction process for commercial real estate properties," said Jones. "We are the new 'best practice'. Within ten years, every transaction will use some form of the methodology we have pioneered."

About RealAdvice

Learn more: https://realadvice.com/

