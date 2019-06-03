RealCare Insurance Marketing, Inc. and Glide Partner to Reduce Insurance Costs for California Real Estate Clients

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today RealCare Insurance Marketing, a leading provider of insurance solutions for real estate agencies, announced a partnership with Glide to tackle the industry's leading source of professional liability: disclosure-related lawsuits. Through the new partnership, RealCare California customers, with a real estate E&O policy through Navigators Insurance Company, can reduce their E&O deductible up to $5,000 by using Glide's online system to prepare industry-standard property disclosure forms.

"We're excited to have the support of RealCare in addressing the most common source of home sale litigation and furthering our mission to build a modern online transaction experience for REALTORS® and their clients," said Glide's CEO, Sebastian Tonkin. "This partnership brings us one step closer toward simplifying the home sale process for generations to come."

Glide ( www.glide.com ), a web application available to real estate agents throughout California, provides an intuitive, interview-style interface for sellers to securely input disclosure information. The mobile-friendly wizard makes it significantly easier for sellers to answer questions about their property, ensures all required questions are answered, and helps protect agents from a wide array of scenarios that can lead to buyer disputes.

RealCare customers that have a Navigators Insurance Company Real Estate E&O policy and have their sellers use Glide's software to complete disclosures are eligible for a 50 percent reduction in their deductible (up to a maximum of $5,000). The reduction is available for claims arising solely out of actual or alleged undisclosed defects in the residential real property that are brought against an insured agent who represented the seller of the property.

"We're excited to partner with Glide to offer this new benefit to our California Navigators Insurance Company customers," said Thomas Henry, president of RealCare. "Reducing risk through more accurate, reliable disclosures is a win for everyone involved. Glide both streamlines the process and eliminates many of the most common sources of error."

San Francisco-based Glide provides software solutions that help top-producing agents and teams save time, reduce risk, and keep deals on track. The company's product is integrated into zipForm® Plus and allows California home sellers to complete required disclosure forms electronically for the first time ever.

California-based RealCare Insurance Marketing, Inc. is the only endorsed insurance broker of the California Association of REALTORS®.

