RealCold Acquires SCL Cold Chain, Expanding into Pharmaceutical Logistics

Strategic Acquisition Brings CEIV-Certified Pharma Expertise and Chain-of-Custody to RealCold's Growing Cold Chain Network

LAKELAND, Fla. and DALLAS, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RealCold, a rapidly expanding national cold chain solutions provider, announced its acquisition of SCL Cold Chain ("SCL"), a Dallas-based, CEIV-certified logistics company known for its temperature-controlled expertise across specialized sectors including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, wine, and boutique foods. The acquisition marks RealCold's strategic entry into chain-of-custody logistics while significantly expanding the services available to its customers.

The acquisition brings together two organizations whose operational philosophies and commitment to customers are closely aligned. RealCold has built its national reputation on engineering bespoke cold chain solutions for the food sector including producers, retailers, and distributors across the country. SCL Cold Chain has earned a parallel reputation in the pharmaceutical and perishables space operating with equal precision, responsiveness, and client dedication.

SCL's team brings deep domain expertise in pharmaceutical cold chain logistics, including rigorous continuous temperature monitoring, FDA-registered facilities, and end-to-end cold chain custody — capabilities highly sought after by global pharmaceutical leaders. RealCold gains a CEIV (Center of Excellence for Independent Validators) Pharma-certified partner — one of the most respected and demanding accreditations in pharmaceutical logistics. SCL also operates as an FDA-registered and Bonded CFS (Customs Freight Station) facility, underscoring the regulatory rigor that pharmaceutical and biologic shippers require. These credentials complement RealCold's existing FSMA and SQF certifications across its network of over 61 million cubic feet of temperature-controlled space spanning more than 180,000 pallet positions across the United States.

Regarding the transaction, RealCold CEO Keith Goldsmith, commented: "From our first conversations with the SCL team, it was clear that they had accomplished something exceptional: they built genuine expertise in a highly specialized and demanding vertical while maintaining exactly the customer-centric mindset that RealCold is known for. This transaction goes beyond an acquisition of capabilities; it is an alignment of values, culture, and vision. With RealCold's capital, national network, and platform, we are positioned to scale SCL's capabilities to serve the world's leading pharmaceutical companies in ways that were not previously possible."

For SCL, the partnership with RealCold provides access to resources and an established national network that will allow the company to bring its highly regarded pharmaceutical cold chain capabilities to customers far beyond its current DFW footprint. SCL's end-to-end chain-of-custody model and continuous monitoring infrastructure, combined with RealCold's logistics platform and scale, creates a compelling value proposition for major pharmaceutical manufacturers seeking a reliable, compliant national cold chain partner.

Bryan Severin, President of SCL Cold Chain, said: "This is a transformative moment for SCL and for our customers. We have spent considerable time building something differentiated in the pharmaceutical cold chain, a service that merges operational rigor, an experienced team, and above all, the trust of our clients. The opportunity to bring those capabilities to a national audience through RealCold's platform is extraordinary. With the additional resources and reach that RealCold provides, we can significantly expand our customer base. The demand for compliant, end-to-end pharma cold chain is enormous, and we are now positioned to meet it at scale."

Customers of both organizations stand to benefit immediately from a broader and more integrated set of cold chain services. Pharmaceutical customers gain access to RealCold's national footprint and logistics infrastructure, enabling faster, more resilient delivery of temperature-sensitive medications, biologics, vaccines, and clinical trial materials across the country. Food, produce, wine, and specialty product customers gain access to a growing multi-temperature warehousing network, value-added services, e-commerce fulfillment capabilities, and dedicated customer success teams.

SCL will continue to operate under its existing corporate identity, now as part of RealCold.

About RealCold

Established in 2022, RealCold was founded to address the unmet needs of the food cold chain sector. By combining high-growth strategic locations, state-of-the-art Class A facilities, and exhaustive offerings that include traditional storage programs and diverse value-added services, the company has positioned itself as a collaborative and integrated provider for food retailers, producers, and distributors. This mission is reinforced through its highly bespoke solutioning and customer-centric approach. The RealCold platform operates a national, omni-channel network, inclusive of a comprehensive direct-to-consumer program. For more information on RealCold, please visit www.realcold.com.

About SCL Cold Chain

SCL Cold Chain is a specialized temperature-controlled logistics provider serving customers with high-consequence cold chain requirements across pharmaceuticals, food, and wine. The company operates within a niche segment of cold chain providers equipped to support product integrity by offering a singular touchpoint comprised of mapped and calibrated facilities and equipment to prevent temperature excursions. SCL Cold Chain provides refrigerated transportation, temperature-controlled warehousing, and coordinated domestic and international shipment visibility, and its pharma capabilities have earned it a CEIV certification. The company is headquartered in Dallas, TX. For more information, visit www.sclcoldchain.com.

SOURCE Related Fund Management