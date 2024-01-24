RealD Wins All Three Patent Invalidation Challenges against Its 3D Projection Cinema Systems and Maintains All Three Invention Patents in China

News provided by

RealD

24 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Travis Reid, CEO: "The success of these cases underscores the third-party recognition of the quality and value of our patents."

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global visual technology leader RealD Inc. announced today that the China National Intellectual Property Office (CNIPA) has ruled in favor of RealD, rejecting all three Shenzhen LeVision Global Technology Co., Ltd.'s requests to invalidate RealD's Chinese patents.  LeVision's three invalidity challenges to the RealD 3D® dual-beam and the three-beam optical system patents were all rejected, confirming in full the validity and integrity of the invention patents of RealD 3D® projection system in China.

RealD's three Chinese invention patents are ZL201310233906.3, ZL201480000777.6, and ZL201710333855.X.

These patent challenges are the second time an individual or company has filed an invalidation request against patents owned by RealD 3D® regarding their three-beam optical technology in China.   All requests to date were denied.

This victory is also the latest case upholding and affirming RealD's patented technology in the world.  In 2018, the European Patent Office (EPO) rejected both Volfoni and MasterImage's European patent invalidation challenges against RealD, and the validity, scope, and rights of RealD 3D® system remained unchanged.  Prior to this, RealD 3D® was also challenged by patent invalidation challenges in jurisdictions such as the United States, Japan, Australia, and Russia, and these were rejected by local judicial and patent authorities.  RealD's invention patent rights on this technology have been maintained and reconfirmed time and time again.

In addition to maintaining the validity of the entire patent rights, RealD has also won verdicts of patent infringement against MasterImage, Volfoni, and DepthQ in both US and German courts over the past ten years.

"The success of these cases underscores the third-party recognition of the quality and value of our patents.  They also reaffirmed the intellectual property behind RealD's technology," said Travis Reid, CEO and President of Worldwide Cinema of RealD.

"RealD employs world-class inventors and invests substantial resources in our mission to deliver the perfect visual image.  In order to continue this commitment and invest in R&D, we must hold infringers accountable for copying RealD's patented technology and protect our R&D and existing patented technologies," Reid said.

RealD's China subsidiary company was founded in 2010.  "In the past ten years, we have established offices in Beijing, Shanghai, and Hong Kong, and in 2017, we established a Support Center in Shanghai to engage in product development and maintenance and gradually move the production base of 3D equipment to China.  Along the way, we have built strong relationships with many cinema chains and cinemas, and together, we have brought better cinema experiences to moviegoers across China.  The key to our business and partnership is the continuous research and development and the protection of our intellectual property rights," said Edman Chan, Vice President and General Manager, Asia Pacific of RealD.

Since its introduction, the RealD 3D system has become the world's most widely used cinema 3D projection technology.  RealD's patented technology delivers nearly double the light efficiency compared to other 3D systems, presenting brighter, better 3D images.  Since 2006, RealD has established a strong patent barrier for 3D systems with nearly double the light efficiency.  The intellectual property rights obtained by RealD cover the hardware structure, hardware design, and many inventive technologies of the system, and it has a total of more than 470 invention patents in countries or regions around the world, including China.

About RealD Inc.
Named three times as "Most Innovative Company" by Fast Company, RealD's mission is to perfect the visual experience on every screen and on every device.  RealD pioneered digital 3D cinema and today has the world's largest 3D cinema platform with well over 2 billion people having experienced a movie in RealD 3D.  RealD's network of theaters includes more than 30,000 installed screens in 75 countries with over 1,200 exhibition partners.  As the world's premier visual technology innovator, RealD designs and licenses cutting-edge technologies that enable a premium viewing experience in the theater and on mobile and personal devices.

RealD has offices in Beverly Hills, Boulder, London, Moscow, Shanghai, Beijing, Hong Kong and Tokyo.  For more information, please visit our website at www.reald.com

Media Contacts

[email protected]

SOURCE RealD

Also from this source

UNIVERSAL PICTURES AND REALD WELCOME MOVIEGOERS BACK TO JURASSIC PARK IN 3D FOR 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF STEVEN SPIELBERG'S SCI-FI CLASSIC

Beginning on August 25th, moviegoers can celebrate the 30th anniversary of Steven Spielberg's sci-fi classic, Jurassic Park, with a re-release of the ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Film and Motion Picture

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.