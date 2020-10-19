RealD Wins Patent Challenge in China

BEIJING, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) upholds RealD's patent in China. The global visual technology leader announced today that CNIPA's ruling validates RealD's granted invention patent (CN Pat. No.: CN104272172B) on 3D cinema projection systems.

The decision was issued by the Patent Review Board (PRB), a subsidiary office of CNIPA. According to the PRB's announcement, all of the petitioner's invalidation arguments were rejected, and RealD's patent is maintained in full.

RealD's patented light-doubling 3D cinema systems deliver the highest light efficiency of any 3D cinema projection technology, and as a result, provide a superior projected 3D image at a lower operating cost.

The ruling is the latest case upholding and affirming RealD's patents around the world and follows victories for RealD in the United States, Europe, Japan, Russia, Australia, and Germany, where the company's invention patents were successfully asserted, or challenges to them by their infringers were unsuccessful.

"RealD employs world-class inventors and invests substantial resources in our mission to deliver the perfect visual image. We are delighted that CNIPA acknowledged and affirmed our invention and efforts," said Travis Reid, RealD's President of Worldwide Cinema.

"We believe this win will also pave the way for RealD to actively enforce the patent against infringers in China. By protecting our intellectual property and patented technologies, we are able to continue our efforts to perfect the visual experience."

Named three times as "Most Innovative Company" by Fast Company, RealD's mission is to perfect the visual experience on every screen and on every device. RealD pioneered digital 3D cinema and today has the world's largest 3D cinema platform with well over 2 billion people having experienced a movie in RealD 3D. RealD's network of theaters includes more than 30,000 installed screens in 75 countries with over 1,200 exhibition partners. As the world's premier visual technology innovator, RealD designs and licenses cutting-edge technologies that enable a premium viewing experience in the theater and on mobile and personal devices.

RealD has offices in Beverly Hills, Boulder, London, Moscow, Shanghai, Beijing, Hong Kong and Tokyo. For more information, please visit our website at www.reald.com

