RealD Wins Patent Lawsuits Against Volfoni And CinemaNext

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A district court in Düsseldorf, Germany ruled in favor of global visual technology leader, RealD Inc ., finding infringement of three of its patents by Volfoni SmartCrystal Diamond triple-beam systems, it was announced today by RealD Inc.

The German court awarded injunctions, damages and costs against Volfoni, distributor CinemaNext, and Volfoni's directors, for infringing on RealD's two- and three-beam 3D cinema projection system patents (pat. numbers EP 2 469 336, EP 2 067 066 and EP 2 846 180).

RealD's patented light-doubling 3D cinema systems deliver the most light efficiency of any other 3D cinema projection technology, and as a result, provide a superior projected 3D image at a lower operating cost.

These rulings are the latest cases upholding and affirming RealD's patents around the world. It follows victories for RealD in the United States, Europe, Japan, Russia, and Australia, where the company's invention patents were successfully asserted, or challenges to them by their infringers were unsuccessful.

"RealD employs world-class inventors and invests substantial resources in our mission to deliver the perfect visual image. To continue making such investments, we must hold infringers accountable for copying RealD's patented technologies, and we are delighted that this German court has done just that," said Neil Mothew, RealD's Vice President of Intellectual Property & Legal Affairs.

About RealD Inc.

RealD is a leading global licensor of 3D and other visual technologies. RealD pioneered digital 3D cinema and today has the world's largest 3D cinema platform. RealD's extensive industry-defining intellectual property portfolio is used in applications and products that enable a premium viewing experience in the theater, the home and on personal devices.

