realdrseattle® Offers "Secret Sauce" That Makes Promoting Plastic Surgery Easy

SEATTLE, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plastic surgery is a notoriously difficult industry to promote. With high cost per click on Pay-Per-Click ads and limitations on what plastic surgeons can advertise, plastic surgery marketing is not easy. One marketing agency, realdrseattle®, took it upon themselves to create what they call their "secret sauce" for plastic surgery marketing success. Read on for insight into how realdrseattle® promotes plastic surgery.

Firstly, realdrseattle® does not rely solely on Google for PPC. realdrseattle® also places Pay-Per-Click ads on various social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat. These platforms have a notably lower cost per click and can save any plastic surgeon money on their ad campaigns. You can implement this ad strategy by diversifying your ads across platforms instead of only focusing on search engine advertising.

Secondly, realdrseattle® knows the importance of backlinks in determining website rankings. realdrseattle® lists their plastic surgery clients in local and national directories which creates quality backlinks. Many of these backlinks also come from local sources and helps clients outrank their competitors. You can take this step yourself through claiming your accounts on Healthgrades and Vitals as well as making accounts on platforms like RealSelf. You may still need realdrseattle® to reach the largest number of directories.

Finally, realdrseattle® also stresses that plastic surgeons should not ignore their Google My Business page. This is an easy way you can optimize your online presence by adding keywords to your business name and all of the procedures you offer. Like above, you can also create a backlink and filter web searchers directly to your website.

realdrseattle's® current clients frequently rave about the difference they make when promoting plastic surgery. One client says, "realdrseattle® really took on the impossible with our website and they turned it into a high ranking site in just a matter of months."

About realdrseattle: realdrseattle Medical Marketing is a marketing agency that focuses on plastic surgery, cosmetic surgery, and medical spa marketing. They offer a wide variety of digital marketing services including web design , SEO , content creation , and Pay-Per-Click advertising management. realdrseattle® understands what it takes to create a successful plastic surgery marketing plan and provide their "secret sauce" to plastic surgeons all around the country.

Contact: Sabrina Sajan

Phone: 206-787-0784

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE realdrseattle

