Realeo, Inc. Launches Realeo Title Company, Expanding Services to 40 States

CAMARILLO, Calif., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Realeo, Inc., a leading provider of innovative real estate solutions, proudly announces the establishment of its newest subsidiary, Realeo Title Company, a California Corporation licensed as an underwritten title company in all 58 counties. Realeo has been quietly expanding the licensing footprint and service offering for the past year and today marks a pivotal shift by introducing both the state of California and the much-anticipated integration with Encompass®. These milestones are key to the company's strategic expansion and commitment to delivering comprehensive services to its clients.

With Realeo, clients can expect unparalleled expertise and efficiency in title services across the nation. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and a dedicated team of professionals, Realeo is poised to set new standards in the title industry, ensuring smooth and secure transactions for buyers, sellers, and real estate professionals alike.

Additionally, Realeo is excited to announce the successful integration with Encompass® through Encompass Partner Connect®. This integration signifies Realeo's commitment to enhancing its services and providing seamless experiences for its clients. By leveraging its direct integration with Encompass®, Realeo aims to streamline processes and empower users with greater efficiency and convenience.

"We are thrilled to introduce Realeo Title Company and further expand our suite of real estate services," said Joseph Montag, CEO at Realeo. "With our comprehensive title solutions and seamless integration with Encompass®, we are well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of our clients and drive greater value in the title and settlement industry."

Realeo's dedication to excellence, coupled with commitment to innovation, reinforces the company's position as a trusted partner in the real estate ecosystem. Whether navigating complex title transactions or leveraging advanced technology solutions, clients can rely on Realeo to deliver exceptional service and support every step of the way.

For more information about Realeo and its services, please visit www.realeo.com.

About Realeo: Realeo is a leading provider of innovative real estate solutions, offering a comprehensive suite of services to streamline transactions and empower stakeholders in the real estate industry. With a focus on technology and client satisfaction, Realeo is dedicated to driving efficiency, transparency, and success in real estate transactions.

Contact: Martin Adiwibowo, VP, Realeo 888-REALEO1 [email protected], www.realeo.com.

SOURCE Realeo, Inc