RealEstateAuction.com Announces Landmark Saratoga Polo Whitney Field Property Auction

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Owners of the 122-year-old Saratoga Polo club have hired a broker with plans to sell the 43-acre property through an online auction. Bidding will start at $4.3 million.

The Saratoga Polo club is located on Bloomfield Road in the town of Greenfield, just west of Saratoga Springs.

Club owners Jim Rossi and Mike Bucci hired Giacomo Sinisgalli, CEO and principal broker with RealEstateAuction.com, to conduct the auction for the 42-acre landmark equestrian property known as the historic Whitney Polo Field – one of the four oldest polo fields in the United States. The property comes with an approved mixed-use PUD allowing for up to 284,000 square feet and may include 90 +/- residences, boutique hotel, spa, restaurant(s) and banquet facility. All engineering is in the final stages. Previously appraised at over $6.7 million, the property includes an existing event business that consists of the polo attraction as well as hosting weddings and corporate events, an established equestrian polo attraction and brand, with clubhouse and facility. Property is ideally located within ten (10) minutes of the Saratoga Racetrack and all major Saratoga Springs attractions that generate millions of visitors annually.

The auction begins at 9 a.m. March 2 and runs through March 4 at 3 p.m. The auction will be conducted in a sealed bid format, with a $25,000 participation deposit. Specific details regarding the auction can be found on the RealEstateAuction.com website.

