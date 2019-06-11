RealEstateInvestor.com Solves A Critical Function in the Real Estate Niche

"We've built this dedicated team of trained Sales Ninjas specifically for our REIvault members. We've taken on and delivered one of the most important but time consuming functions for top producing real estate investors and agents at a cost unmatched in the industry. The Sales Ninja Manager is like having your own dedicated team of Inside Sales Agents (ISAs) relentlessly following-up and screening leads to deliver qualified, motivated seller appointments," says Gary Boomershine, CEO, RealEstateInvestor.com (REIvault.com)

Since its launch, the Sales Ninjas have made over 1 million outbound calls. Sales Ninjas process, screen and qualify leads, set appointments and follow-up, freeing up real estate professionals to focus on closing deals. "This is the innovative process that caught the attention of national TV series, Trending Today," says show Director, Elizabeth Plummer.

The Sales Ninja Phone Team is fully automated and integrated with REIvault's best-in-class auto dialer phone system, and provides a team of expert Sales Ninjas at a fraction of the cost to hire, train and manage your own virtual assistant or lead processor.

"This team provides better results and fewer headaches than doing it yourself or hiring an unskilled virtual assistant. They're so good, it's nearly impossible to build your own team that can make as many calls with the type of accountability, professionalism and conversion performance that we can, at a fraction of the cost," says Boomershine.

The Sales Ninja Phone Team is designed to boost results and profits with seller leads automatically "pushed" to the phone team where the leads are worked for you. Inbound calls can be answered live and hang-ups called continually until they're reached. Sales Ninjas also do outbound cold calls from new lists or provided lists. The REIvault Sales Ninja Phone Team, the REIvault Cold Calling Solution, automated text and ringless voicemail (RVM) integrate as a powerful tool to convert leads into deals. To learn more, go to reivault.com/salesninjateam

About REIvault: RealEstateInvestor.com's core product REIvault is a vertical solution provider in the Real Estate Niche, servicing real estate investors, agents and private lenders. The company's flagship service, REIvault.com, provides managed marketing, shared systems and proven results.

About Trending Today: Trending Today is a nationwide television show airing on FOX Business featuring to innovators, newsmakers and trend setters across various industries.

