RealFoundations Elevates Executives and Focuses Business Practices to Enhance Client Services and Drive Strategic Company Growth

Phillip McCorkle, who previously served as an enterprise management consultant and member of the RF executive committee since early 2020, is now chief executive officer (CEO) of the firm's Management Consulting practice. He has spent his career delivering transformative change for the real estate industry, incorporating various aspects of strategic advisory, business transformation and technology innovation. With a proven track record in providing extensive management consulting services to a wide range of real estate platforms across the globe, Mr. McCorkle works closely with RF enterprise management consultants and clients in his Management Consulting practice group.

Dan Sterk, who previously served as an enterprise management consultant and member of the RF executive committee since early 2020, is now CEO of the firm's Managed Services group. He has extensive experience in all facets of the real estate life cycle including development, construction, property management, merger integration and facilities management and has been instrumental in delivering large scale client projects and establishing the firm's business process as a service (BPaaS) offering. Having served more than 50 real estate companies during his career, Mr. Sterk is helping the company expand its managed services client base and ensure it maintains the talent and tools required to deliver superior client experiences.

John Seaton has been promoted from global head of sales to chief revenue officer for the firm. As RF's executive business development officer, he is adept at aligning solutions with evolving client business objectives and defining key strategic initiatives that meet and exceed client goals. Mr. Seaton is responsible for identifying prospective clients and matching them with the RF Management Consulting or Managed Services solutions that best suit their needs.

RealFoundations' Management Consulting practice identifies critical areas for improvement and designs and implements solutions to help clients run better. Offerings include strategy development, operational innovation, finance transformation, performance measurement, and technology advancement. RF Managed Services deliver business process sourcing alternatives for real estate functions including entity and property accounting, lease administration, application support, process automation, data management and analytics, and modern workplace services with expert advisory in the Microsoft365 ecosystem.

"The pressure for our clients to perform optimally is immense in today's complex environment. Because of these changes, we are now an even more unified organization that is even better positioned to offer our clients exactly what they need, when they need it. We are committed to providing effective solutions that enable our clients to better navigate major challenges such as market shifts, COVID-19 pandemic impacts, evolving workplace dynamics and other factors affecting their business performance. Our highest priority is helping our clients to increase their profitability and improve their operating efficiencies so that they can meet and exceed stakeholder expectations," commented Chris Shaida, RF co-founder and board chair.

Chris Shaida and David Stanford serve as the remaining founders actively involved with the daily operations of the company, which was established in 2000 as a platform committed to offering unparalleled real estate consulting and managed services. The third founder, Mark Callin, retired in February 2020.

Having more than 60 years of combined real estate industry experience, Mr. Shaida and Mr. Stanford will continue to support Mr. McCorkle, Mr. Sterk and Mr. Seaton and their teams, provide strategic advisory services to RF clients, actively engage in high level real estate industry initiatives, and pursue growth opportunities for the firm through its existing portfolio of services as well as future business ventures.

"We are known for honoring the promises we make to our clients. I have worked with both Dan and Phil for over 25 years and know how well they complement each other. They are perfectly suited to help our clients understand the benefits each line of business can offer, and John is the glue that binds us all together. Our new structure and laser-sharp executive focus ensures that we are always adding value in the present while anticipating what will come in the future. The more RealFoundations scales for growth, the better experience and perspective we gain to drive valuable outcomes that help our clients run better," David Stanford added.

To learn more about RealFoundations' mission to "Make Real Estate Run Better," please visit www.realfoundations.net or contact [email protected].

About RealFoundations

RealFoundations is the world's foremost professional services firm focused solely on the real estate industry. Through the firm's delivery of Management Consulting and Managed Services, RealFoundations helps companies that develop, own, operate, service or invest in real estate make better, more profitable decisions. RealFoundations is a proud partner to more than 450 real estate companies around the globe, providing accelerated solutions that solve some of real estate's most complex challenges.

SOURCE RealFoundations