RealFoundations' New r3 Managed Services Platform, Powered by Yardi, Helps Real Estate Companies Run Better

The platform is powered by Yardi, a global leader in technology for real estate companies across all property sectors. The addition of Yardi's industry leading software, Voyager, strengthens RealFoundations' growing Business Process as a Service ('BPaaS') platform – which today includes Microsoft, Leverton, Blackline, and ServiceNow – and continues to widen its technology alliance portfolio. This gives RealFoundations' larger clients more agile back office solutions in the cloud, and for smaller enterprises, it provides the power of best-of-breed tool infrastructure – with no implementation risks or hiring costs – along with the benefit of a single supplier relationship. R3 provides clients Reliable, Responsive Results.

RealFoundations Managed Services offer a range of leading solutions to enable real estate companies to transition components of their business processes using our world-class on/off shore delivery model. RealFoundations' BPaaS solution furthers its mission of helping real estate companies run better. The solution includes services – Accounting, Lease Abstraction and Administration, Technology, Data and Energy, processes, applications and infrastructure. This single vendor approach helps clients reduce costs and minimize risk while leveraging RealFoundations' decades of experience helping clients source and scale their real estate operations.

"To meet the growing demand for BPaaS within the Real Estate space, RealFoundations is excited to add Yardi as the core Investment & Property Management and Accounting tool in our r3 platform," said Mark Callin, Founder and Enterprise Managing Consultant at RealFoundations. "This solution allows us to strengthen our flexible delivery model that can start small and expand as needed. And we believe that Yardi Voyager is the platform to best suit our residential and commercial clients based on the product's broad coverage of the work map of a real estate company."

For more information or to see whether our Business Process as a Service and R3 platform are a good fit for your organization, please contact Ron Christy at services@realfoundations.net or +1 214 292 7090.

About RealFoundations

RealFoundations is a professional services firm focused on the real estate industry. With offices on four continents, 400+ client-serving professionals and off-shore delivery capabilities in India, RealFoundations provides Management Consulting, Managed Services and Energy Solutions to developers, owners/operators, service providers, institutional investors and corporate occupiers. From the building itself to the way it is used, operated and financed, no firm understands the inner workings of the entire real estate ecosystem as well as RealFoundations. To learn more about how We Make Real Estate Run Better visit www.realfoundations.net.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit www.yardi.com.

