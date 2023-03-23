RealFoundations Strengthens Delivery Model with Elevation of Four Senior Client-Serving Practitioners

DALLAS, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RealFoundations (RF), the world's foremost provider of management consulting and managed services for the real estate industry, today announced the promotion of four senior client-serving practitioners at the firm: Alan Baron and Chris Johnson to Enterprise Managing Consultants; Emily Fuller to Global Head of Application Services; and Nate Fyie to Global Head of Modern Workplace Services.

RealFoundations Management Consulting

Alan Baron, Chris Johnson, Emily Fuller, Nate Fyie - RealFoundations

A 30-year veteran of the industry, Alan Baron has extensive expertise in homebuilding, construction, development, and property management. Baron joined RealFoundations in 2013 and has applied his significant years of experience in property management and residential development to his delivery at the firm, leading complex transformational projects, implementing systems, and streamlining business processes for clients. He has established himself as one of the firm's leading subject matter experts in residential homebuilding and has played a key role in the development of the HomebuilderONE (HB1) platform.

Chris Johnson brings more than 15 years of real estate management and technology consulting expertise to RealFoundations, along with a deep understanding of real estate enterprise strategy and the operating platform. Over the course of his career, Johnson has been dedicated to solving complex challenges for real estate owners, operators, and investment managers. He is also responsible for the formation of the firm's Investor Sector Practice Group which aims to help investors and investment managers elevate their real estate assets and drive improved returns.

"RealFoundations is thrilled to elevate both Alan and Chris to this senior leadership role, where they will continue advancing our mission to make real estate run better while also mentoring our practitioners and differentiating our services to the market," said Phillip McCorkle, Executive Committee Member at RealFoundations. "Alan and Chris are two incredible leaders who provide testament to the expansion of RealFoundations' market presence and remain committed to solving complex business problems for our clients."

RealFoundations Managed Services

For over 16 years Emily Fuller has served RealFoundations' clients in various management consulting and managed services roles, delivering quality outcomes that improve their real estate operating platforms. Fuller's knowledge of business processes across all real estate sectors and her extensive background in leading property management and accounting technology have been instrumental in the development and growth of RF's Application Support capability, which now serves more than 30 clients and over 10,000 end users, closing over 22,000 support requests in the last year.

20-year IT veteran Nate Fyie joined RealFoundations in 2019 to support the launch of RF's Modern Workplace Services offering, which provides expert advisory of M365 and Azure, integrating desktop and infrastructure support into a single-management platform. He specializes in developing and executing IT strategy at RF. Fyie's new role as Global Head of Modern Workplace Services will both support and expand the firm's capabilities in M365 administration.

"The deep industry knowledge that both Emily and Nate bring to the firm combined with their dedication to addressing the operational challenges of today's complicated work environment ensure better business outcomes for our clients," says Dan Sterk, Executive Committee Member at RealFoundations. "RealFoundations' Executive Committee is excited about the professional growth of both Emily and Nate and the alignment of their capabilities to help us achieve the long-term, strategic direction of the firm."

To learn the value that RealFoundations can bring to your real estate company, visit www.realfoundations.net or contact John Seaton at +1 214 292 7166 or [email protected].

