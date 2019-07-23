RealFoundations Strengthens Senior Leadership Team with Promotion of Victoria Lara to Enterprise Managing Consultant

Vycky has served the real estate industry for more than 25 years, working across property accounting, lease administration, management consulting and managed services. Her experience spans all areas of commercial office, industrial and retail assets in both North America and Europe. Her prior experience includes senior roles at both The Mills Corporation and Charles E. Smith Realty (formerly a division of Vornado Realty Trust). Vycky has spent the last 13 years of her career at RealFoundations, developing lasting relationships with several of the largest and most respected names in the industry. Over the last five years, Vycky has also played a leading role for all RealFoundations' services related to Oracle's JD Edwards platform.

Vycky is particularly experienced in helping enterprises navigate complex technology and transformation projects. During her career at RF she has managed multiple large-scale global efforts, including the delivery of complex system implementations and technology strategy projects across the US, Europe and Russia.

"This promotion is further acknowledgement of Vycky's proven leadership," said Phillip McCorkle, Enterprise Managing Consultant. "We value her ability to gather and develop people, her drive to expand capabilities and knowledge, and her commitment to helping real estate run better. We are thrilled to have Vycky join senior leadership in shaping the future of our firm."

RealFoundations is a professional services firm focused on the real estate industry. With offices on four continents, 400+ client-serving professionals and off-shore delivery capabilities in India, RealFoundations provides Management Consulting, Managed Services and Energy Solutions to developers, owners/operators, service providers, institutional investors and corporate occupiers. From the building itself to the way it is used, operated and financed, no firm understands the inner workings of the entire real estate ecosystem as well as RealFoundations. To learn more about how We Make Real Estate Run Better visit www.realfoundations.net.

