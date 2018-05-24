RealHer Cosmetics Launches Campaign Celebrating LGBT Pride Month

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RealHer Cosmetics, the indie brand that beauty gurus are gushing about, is launching their first mascara and liquid eyeliner. Keeping with the brand's theme, they have named both products with positive affirmations to empower your day. The brand, who previously donated 20% of every purchase to AAUW, will partner with the LGBT Center of Orange County during the month of June. In support of LGBT Pride Month, 20% of all mascara and eyeliner proceeds purchased on their website will be donated.

Beauty Guru Craig is wearing the newly launched Eye Am Beautiful Mascara and Eye Am OUTstanding Liquid Eyeliner in this Havana Nights inspired look. Eye Am Beautiful Mascara

Eye Am OUTstanding – Longwear, waterproof, and smudge-proof liquid eyeliner. This formula is vegan, certified cruelty-free and paraben free.

Eye Am Beautiful - High volume mascara infused with ingredients for thicker & stronger lashes. Certified cruelty-free and paraben free formula.

About RealHer Products, Inc: RealHer cosmetics was founded in 2015 after the birth of founder Bill Xiang's daughter, "I felt like I had a rebirth of myself after my daughter's birth." Created with a mission to inspire and empower, RealHer is a brand built on positive affirmations and giving back to the community.

About LGBTQ Orange County Center: At the LGBT Center OC, all members and allies of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender community of Orange County join together in a network of support and unity. Our life-affirming programs focus on empowerment, and our advocacy efforts focus on speaking out against hate and discrimination. We exist so that every segment of the LGBT population of Orange County has the resources needed to thrive in their own lives and communities. Find more about the center by going to www.lgbtcenteroc.org

Media Contact: Nadia Suttle, (562)846-7876, 195868@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/realher-cosmetics-launches-campaign-celebrating-lgbt-pride-month-300654341.html

SOURCE RealHer INC.

Related Links

https://www.realher.com

