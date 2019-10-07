Reali Appoints Randa McMinn as Chief Marketing Officer

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reali, the real estate technology company transforming home buying and selling, has appointed Randa McMinn to join the Reali executive team as Chief Marketing Officer. In the CMO role, Randa leads the overall business marketing strategy across all product lines. Her mission is to transform marketing into a continuous growth driver for the organization while also positioning Reali as a leading real estate brand with a customer-first approach. As Reali continues to integrate new services into its platform, Randa and her team will deliver personalized and innovative experiences to ensure customers have an exceptional home buying and selling journey at every level.

"We are very excited to have Randa join the leadership team during this critical time of growth for our business," said Amit Haller, founder and CEO of Reali. "Randa stood out as a strategic leader who uniquely combines both art & science into her marketing approach. Randa will play a vital role in helping us realize our mission as we expand into new markets and make home buying and selling simple, stress free and affordable for all."

"I am incredibly impressed with the Reali leadership team and continue to be inspired by the sheer passion for improving and transforming every aspect of the customer journey," said Randa McMinn. "Reali is poised to completely redefine how consumers buy and sell their homes, which is a fantastic proposition. I am excited to be a part of this innovative team and can't wait to roll up my sleeves to help further the company's success."

Randa brings more than two decades of marketing experience to Reali. Most recently, she was Senior Vice President of Marketing at Ten-X, a double-sided online marketplace, where she led integrated and growth marketing, sales enablement, account-based marketing, user research, and product marketing. Prior to joining Ten-X, Randa was Vice President of Marketing at Essex Property Trust and Senior Vice President of SRS Real Estate Partners and Cypress Equities.

Reali is available today in California and will expand to other states soon. To learn more about Reali, download the app or learn more at www.reali.com .

About Reali

Reali is on a mission to change the way people experience home buying and selling. As a full-service real estate company, we are reinventing the real estate model to prioritize consumer interests with a team of local licensed real estate agents, an app, and technology-driven tools. Reali offers cash back to buyers instead of commission, and cash savings to sellers thanks to our flat seller fees. Keep in touch at www.reali.com , join our team www.reali.com/careers , or download the Reali app for iOS and Android.

