Reali Deepens Leadership Team with Appointment of Michael Fu as Vice President of Finance

"I've had the pleasure of working with Mike for the last year at Veev and knows he brings a diversified approach and experience in FP&A, mergers and acquisitions, and tech to the role, but also has a team-first attitude," said Amit Haller, founder and CEO of Reali. "2019 has been a great year for Reali. Mike will be an integral part of our team during a time when we are hyper focused on growth, expansion into new markets, and scaling innovative products to make home buying and selling simple, stress free and affordable."

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue working with Amit as I have experienced firsthand his passion, energy and creativity when it comes to transforming the customer experience in real estate," said Michael Fu. "The team at Reali is dedicated to making home buying and selling a seamless and transparent process. I am excited to be a part of Reali's growth and am eager to help the team meet and exceed our strategic and financial goals."

Michael brings nearly two decades of unique finance experience to his new role. Most recently, he was Vice President of Corporate FP&A at Reali's sister company, Veev, after nearly six years as Vice President of Finance at ATEL Capital Group. During his career, he has spent time in Beijing, New York, Baltimore and San Francisco, working in a variety of industries, which affords him a deep understanding of innovative financial structures, products and services. Michael has been a Certified Financial Analyst since 2013 and holds a Master in Business Administration (MBA) from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a bachelor's degree in Business Studies from the Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.

Reali is available today in California and will expand to other states soon. To learn more about Reali, download the app or learn more at www.reali.com .

About Reali

Reali is on a mission to change the way people experience home buying and selling. As a full-service real estate company, we are reinventing the real estate model to prioritize consumer interests with a team of local licensed real estate agents, an app, and technology-driven tools. Reali offers cash back to buyers instead of commission, and cash savings to sellers thanks to our flat seller fees. Keep in touch at www.reali.com , join our team www.reali.com/careers , or download the Reali app for iOS and Android.

