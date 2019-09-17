Reali Expands its Residential Real Estate Platform with the Launch of Reali Escrow

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reali , the real estate technology company transforming home buying and selling, is adding to its portfolio of end-to-end services with the launch of Reali Escrow . With this new escrow service, Reali's expansion across all parts of the real estate transaction now extend from beginning to end, which creates a much better experience for buyers and sellers while saving them time, money and reducing stress. By providing escrow services at flat-rate pricing, Reali expects to shave dollars and days off the transaction timeline.

"We continue to focus on making the real estate transaction much more transparent, efficient and consumer-friendly," said Amit Haller, Reali CEO. "For too many buyers and sellers, escrow is often the most stressful part of the home purchase as they lose transparency into what can be a mysterious process. Reali Escrow helps close the real estate transaction with the same level of exceptional service Reali buyers and sellers get from the first time they work with us," Haller added.

Traditionally, escrow services are provided by a third-party not involved in the real estate transaction, which adds another person and company to the process. Once a home buyer or seller enters into the escrow phase, home buyers and sellers crave more frequent updates and transparency but are left in the dark. Reali Escrow aims to change that by bringing speed and efficiency that an end-to-end technology platform provides, all while maintaining the best customer experience.

Since April of 2019, Reali has launched Reali Loans , Reali Cash Offer , Reali Trade-In and now Reali Escrow to advance its mission to change the way people experience home buying and selling. Since launching in 2016, Reali customers have enjoyed cash back and savings on homes bought and sold in California, and the company continues to add end-to-end services to create better customer experiences at lower costs with less stress and more transparency.

Reali Escrow is available to all customers in California. To learn more visit: www.realiescrow.com .

About Reali

Reali is on a mission to change the way people experience home buying and selling. As a full-service real estate company, we are reinventing the real estate model to prioritize consumer interests with a team of local licensed real estate agents, an app, and technology-driven tools. Reali offers cash back to buyers instead of commission, and cash savings to sellers thanks to our flat seller fees. Keep in touch at www.reali.com , join our team www.reali.com/careers , or download the Reali app for iOS and Android.

SOURCE Reali

Related Links

https://www.reali.com

