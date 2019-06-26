Reali Introduces Reali Cash Offer™ Program for Home Buyers

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reali, the real estate technology company transforming home-buying and selling, has launched Reali Cash Offer ™ to allow home buyers to make a cash offer on a home by using Reali's cash to fund their purchase. The new program further extends Reali's real estate platform by complimenting the successful Reali Rebate program that offers cash back on home purchases and underscores Reali's mission to prioritize consumers and further evolve the home buying process. With Reali Cash Offer, home buyers are now able to make stronger, non-contingent all-cash offers to better compete and win, particularly in tight housing markets where the competition can include investors, not just other home buyers.

"In a highly competitive home real estate market, Reali Cash Offers allows us to help home buyers better compete and win the home they want," said Amit Haller, Reali CEO. "While there are many tools that help people find their ideal home, Reali seeks to make homeownership a reality by offering innovative products that give our buyers a competitive edge. We do this without any extra cost to the buyer nor seller, by eliminating an agent's commission fee, making a 100 percent cash offer on their behalf, and ultimately, we save the buyer money when it comes to the biggest purchase of their life. Our team of experts is determined to provide the highest quality of service for home buyers, from search all the way to closing."

Benefits of Reali Cash Offer Program:

Higher Win Rate : Contingent-free cash offers are more compelling to buyers and sellers regardless of market conditions with Reali data indicating in California , cash offers are 40% more likely to win than financed options

Contingent-free cash offers are more compelling to buyers and sellers regardless of market conditions with Reali data indicating in , cash offers are 40% more likely to win than financed options Close Faster: Home buyers are now able to successfully close in as little as three days - much faster than most buyers

Home buyers are now able to successfully close in as little as three days - much faster than most buyers Save Money: Reali's data suggests buyers save around two percent off the home price when paying with cash

Reali's data suggests buyers save around two percent off the home price when paying with cash Streamlined Process: Reali's in-house home financing and real estate teams are under one roof for added speed and efficiency; once approved by Reali Loans™, we'll help you place an all-cash offer

Reali Cash Offer is available to qualified buyers who are purchasing in California with as little as zero percent down. With Reali Cash Offers there is no fee, giving buyers another option to buy with confidence. In addition to Reali Cash Offers, Reali currently offers a Reali Rebate featuring cash back for home buyers that returns a lot of the cost that typically goes to the real estate agents. With Reali Cash Offer and Reali Rebate, home buyers now have two options to choose from when buying a home, and both come with Reali's commitment to reducing the stress of home buying with full transparency into the home buying experience.

The introduction of Reali Cash Offer follows a period of rapid growth for the company as it continues to integrate new services into its platform. Through its recent acquisition of online lending platform Lenda, now operating as Reali Loans, Reali is harnessing proprietary technology and working together with top licensed experts in the real estate and lending arena to provide a unique customer-first experience.

To learn more about Reali Cash Offer visit: https://info.reali.com/cashoffer .

About Reali

Reali is on a mission to change the way people experience home buying and selling. As a full-service brokerage, we are reinventing the real estate model to prioritize consumer interests with a team of local licensed real estate agents, an app, and technology-driven tools. Reali offers cash back to buyers instead of commission, and cash savings to sellers thanks to our flat seller fees. Keep in touch at www.reali.com, join our team www.reali.com/careers, or download the Reali app for iOS and Android.

SOURCE Reali

Related Links

http://info.reali.com

