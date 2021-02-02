Reali Loans Named A Top Mortgage Lender for 2021 by Forbes Advisor

"Reali Loans has set the standard for online mortgage financing that works in the best interest of customers," stated Jason van den Brand, chief lending officer at Reali. "Just seven years ago, transparent lending without fees was only an idea to improve the home financing experience. The success we've seen is attributable to our commitment to customer-focused innovation."

To date, Reali Loans has funded over $500 million in loans, served over 1,500 borrowers and generated an average of $20,000 in savings for each customer. Reali expanded to offer mortgage and refinancing options for homebuyers and homeowners in twelve states after its acquisition of Lenda in 2019.

"Reali began offering home financing two years ago, and we've seen remarkable growth in all areas of the business," said Tyler Baldwin, Reali's chief operating officer. "Our team is dedicated to saving customers money while simplifying the process – and we're not stopping there."

Reali continues to diversify its innovative product offerings to support customers throughout their entire homeownership journey, which differentiates it from other players in the real estate and fintech landscape.

Reali Rate Lock is another example of how Reali is simplifying the mortgage process through technology innovation. It allows eligible customers to lock in their mortgage interest rates online without talking to a loan officer. More cost- and time-saving programs for customers include Cash Offer and Trade-In . These programs allow home buyers and sellers the speed and certainty of buying a home with cash and forgoing the traditional way of buying and selling a home at the same time.

