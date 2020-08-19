Reali Promotes Michael Fu to Chief Financial Officer

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reali , the real estate technology company transforming home buying and selling, today announced Michael Fu, Vice President of Finance, has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer. This promotion comes at a time when Reali has demonstrated strong performance in its fiscal second quarter across key growth drivers under Michael's finance and accounting leadership, despite the significant challenges in the housing market due to COVID-19.

"Mike's disciplined financial strategy has been invaluable to Reali in this current economic climate," said Amit Haller, co-founder and CEO of Reali. "Despite the challenging times for both the business and housing market as a whole, we've been able to drive growth in our real estate offerings and services. Michael has been instrumental in helping us achieve those strategic and financial goals."

Since joining Reali in 2019, Michael has been an integral part of the Reali team, helping maintain the company's financial health while tapping into the end-to-end real estate platform. His team supports the company's ability to execute and operationalize for current and future growth and innovation. Reali's unique position as a real estate technology platform allows the company to offer a variety of financial options for buyers and sellers operating as both a real estate and fintech disruptor.

"Michael has been effectively leading our finance operations at Reali since day one," said Tyler Baldwin, COO of Reali. "His impact has been felt across the business, especially with the securing of external financing to help fund our iBuying products and significantly improve our unit economics as we have pivoted for COVID-19."

"I'm honored to be appointed as Chief Financial Officer," said Michael Fu. "Since joining Reali, my focus has been on building a dynamic team and strong systems to allow us to execute real estate transactions at scale to bring more value, savings and efficiencies to Reali customers."

Prior to joining Reali, Michael was Vice President of Corporate FP&A at Reali's sister company, Veev. Before Veev, Michael spent 5 years for a venture debt provider, 5 years for venture backed start-ups in China and 7 years in real estate investment banking. Michael is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), holds a Master in Business Administration (MBA) from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a bachelor's degree in Business Studies from the Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.

About Reali

Blending high-tech with high-touch, Reali is creating a fundamental shift in real estate to deliver an innovative new model that makes the homeownership journey simple, affordable and stress-free every step of the way. Reali offers full-service home buying and selling solutions from real estate to mortgage, escrow, title, insurance and more. Keep in touch at www.reali.com , join our team www.reali.com/careers , or download the Reali app for iOS and Android.

