Reali Wins “Real Estate Mobile App of the Year” 2021 PropTech Breakthrough Award

The Reali App is the first, and the only app of its kind, to service both home buyers and sellers in a single, integrated solution. Reali is a one-stop shop that serves homeowners at every phase of their journey, making the process simple, affordable, and stress-free, every step of the way. Whether it's buying, selling, financing, or owning a home, Reali has developed a high-tech, high-touch platform that solves critical pain points throughout the process.

Customers get updates in real-time on the status of their transactions, what is needed, and what they should be prepared to do next. For buyers, previewing a home, scheduling a visit, chatting with their agent, and comp requests are just a click away. For sellers, the app makes it simple and quick to jumpstart the process by getting paired with a licensed, local agent, schedule showings, and manage offers to sell their home fast, efficiently, and for the best price.

Additionally, the Reali app makes it easier for both buyers and sellers to seamlessly switch from a buyer experience to a seller experience, while also using one of their innovative financing programs, such as Reali Trade-In and Reali Cash Offer.

"If a user is a Reali Trade-In customer – where they are buying and selling a home at the same time – they can use the app to track the sale of their existing home and the purchase of their new one. These solutions help buyers and sellers find a competitive edge and close faster," said Tyler Baldwin, CEO of Reali. "Reali empowers users to go through the entire journey from end-to-end with as little or as much support as they'd like -- and if they need help, our team is there every step of the way. This recognition from PropTech Breakthrough just solidifies that what we are doing is adding value to our customers."

The mission of the annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions, and products in the real estate technology industry today. This year's program attracted more than 1,350 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

"Over the course of a real estate transaction, as many as ten experts are needed and any one of them can hold up the process, costing time and money. Using the app, Reali's in-house team is able to collaborate and communicate 24/7, giving full transparency and bringing clarity and structure to an often opaque process," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of PropTech Breakthrough Awards. "What makes the Reali app unique is how it improves the experience for buyers, streamlines the workflow for agents, and its support for customers allows them to feel more confident and have real-time visibility. Congratulations to Reali on this truly game-changing innovation and being our choice for 'Real Estate Mobile App of the Year.'"

Twenty-nine percent of customers have indicated they choose to work with Reali because of the convenience of the mobile app.

About Reali

Reali is a real estate and fintech company that is creating a one-stop shop to make homeownership simple, affordable and stress-free, every step of the way. We leverage first-in-kind technology to serve home buyers and sellers in a single, integrated platform. Our wide range of alternative financing solutions makes a complicated process like buying and selling at the same time much less complicated. Customers can buy and sell in one coordinated transaction, eliminating resale contingencies, moving twice, and paying two mortgages at once. Whether it's buying, selling, financing, or owning a home, our high-tech, high-touch offering meets the unique and individual needs of our customers. Keep in touch at www.reali.com , join our team at www.reali.com/careers , or download the Reali app for iOS and Android.

About PropTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization for global technology innovation and leadership, the PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is dedicated to honoring and recognizing the creativity, hard work and success of companies, technologies and products in the larger field of real estate technology. The PropTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough Real Estate Technology companies and products in categories including Financing, Property Management, Short Term & Vacation Rental, Shared Space, Marketplaces, Investment & Crowdfunding, Agent Tools & Services, Property Closing, Insurance, Construction Tech and more. For more information, visit PropTechBreakthrough.com

SOURCE Reali

Related Links

http://www.reali.com

