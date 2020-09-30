Realife Tech Announces Three-Year Partnership with Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Commencing with Dynamic Solutions to Welcome Fans Back Safely

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Realife Tech, the Experience Automation Platform working with the world's biggest entertainment destinations and events, announced today a three-year partnership with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS). This partnership is designed to connect and improve all fan engagement platforms through Realife Tech's Experience Automation Platform. The first utilization of this technology will be deployed during the NTT INDYCAR SERIES' INDYCAR Harvest GP presented by GMR and the Intercontinental GT Challenge Powered by Pirelli sports car championship from Oct. 2-4.

This partnership includes a world-class venue mobile app personalized for all IMS fans, as well as a full integration with IMS' new proprietary digital ticketing solution, as digital ticketing will be the only way to enter the track for the races on Oct. 2-4. IMS went through a rigorous vetting process guided by NTT DATA, the Official Technology Partner of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, to evaluate multiple potential mobile app platforms and ultimately recommended Realife Tech. Realife Tech uses data aggregation from multiple touchpoints to create a single view of fans across their journey, allowing for greater connection and personalization.

As IMS rolls out a comprehensive health and safety plan to protect fans, participants, and workforce at events this October, Realife Tech's partnership provides key intelligence and visitor-facing technology features to help fans enjoy race days as safely and smartly as possible. Fans will receive information to successfully navigate events via timely, relevant content and answers to many of their questions. Realife Tech's new COVID Safety Hub is integrated into the new IMS platform and is capable of delivering a safety-minded experience to each individual fan before, during, and after an event, piloting touch-free solutions.

"Realife Tech is dedicated to helping fans safely return to the traditions they know and love," said Brent Kocher, Chief Revenue Officer of Realife Tech. "Indianapolis Motor Speedway is one of the most iconic venues in the U.S., serving as a legacy for many generations of fans across the country. We're proud to be providing a solution to help fans make a seamless transition and adapt to events in the current environment."

"Indianapolis Motor Speedway is steeped in history and tradition, driven by our passionate and dedicated fan community," IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. "As we prepare to get visitors back in the stands, we're thrilled to be working with Realife Tech to communicate and engage with our fans and provide them with the best possible experience."

Realife Tech's Fan Hub will be available through the IMS mobile app. Learn more at https://www.indianapolismotorspeedway.com/at-the-track/mobile-app.

About Realife Tech

Founded in 2014 with headquarters in London and Los Angeles, Realife Tech is an Experience Automation Platform that unifies data from every event venue system, then analyzes the data to provide truly personalized digital experiences to each individual. The company works with the world's biggest venues and events, including The O2, London; Tottenham Hotspur Stadium; LA Galaxy, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Outside Lands Festival. Realife Tech is the recipient of three Event Technology Awards for Best Festival Technology, Best Venue Installation and Best Venue Solution. For more information, visit www.realifetech.com .

About Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the world's largest spectator sporting facility, has been the worldwide leader in motorsports entertainment since opening in 1909. IMS hosted the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, Aug. 23, the world's most prestigious auto race. The Speedway also made history during the Fourth of July weekend, hosting the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NTT INDYCAR SERIES on the same weekend for the first time during the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 at the Brickyard, Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard and GMR Grand Prix. IMS also will welcome the competitors of MotoAmerica and the Intercontinental GT Challenge Powered by Pirelli/GT Challenge World Challenge America during major event weekends in 2020. IMS, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and IMS Productions are owned by Penske Corporation, a global transportation, automotive and motorsports leader. To purchase tickets or for more information, please visit ims.com.

Media Contact:

Renee Rossi

[email protected]

SOURCE Realife Tech

Related Links

https://realifetech.com/us/

