RealINSIGHT Launches New Loan Servicing and Asset Advisory Modules to Provide One Stop Shop for CRE Loans

News provided by

RealINSIGHT

08 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

The new offering will provide clients data transparency, servicing support, and thorough analysis throughout the entire loan lifecycle

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RealINSIGHT, a leading Software-as-a-Service provider for commercial real estate (CRE) lenders, investors and servicers, today announced the launch of both its RealINSIGHT Servicing Module and Asset Advisory services via its new subsidiary, RealINSIGHT Advisors LLC.

The RealINSIGHT Servicing Module provides for automated collections and disbursements, a portal for seamless collaboration between lenders and borrowers, and granular detail on the accruals process for better loan management and tracking. The module is modernizing the relationship between lenders and borrowers providing unprecedented automation and transparency in the loan servicing process.

The Asset Advisory offering will allow RealINSIGHT clients to make smarter decisions faster through a holistic approach that aligns with the unique characteristics of the loan lifecycle, ensuring that investors and lenders are well-informed and well-supported throughout the life of the loan. By leveraging the experience and guidance of experienced asset management professionals and thorough analysis of each property's potential, market conditions and risks, stakeholders can better make informed lending and investment decisions.

RealINSIGHT Advisors will be offering a wide variety of services to support servicing, monitoring, borrower requests/consents, problem resolution and detailed reporting. Advisors will utilize the loan servicing module to guide clients through the highly detailed loan management and tracking technology, ensuring unlimited visibility into the loan data provided on the platform.

"We have created a platform that is technology forward and made for the modern age, and we are excited to be launching our asset advisory service and loan servicing module. Our cutting-edge technology is designed to let RealINSIGHT customers make the most of their commercial real estate investments, increasing the potential for success and profitability in a dynamic market environment," said Dave Iannarone, CEO of RealINSIGHT and RealINSIGHT Advisors. "By integrating RealINSIGHT's state of the art technology and RealINSIGHT Advisors' asset management expertise, we are taking another tremendous step toward providing the best possible service at any part of the loan lifecycle."

Available to all RealINSIGHT customers, the business-process-as-a-service will amplify existing asset management with customized recommendations, analysis and unprecedented automation. The service was first offered to RealINSIGHT customers in October.

To learn more about RealINSIGHT's capabilities and to start a free trial, visit https://www.realinsight.com/asset-advisory/ and https://www.realinsight.com/loan-servicing/

About RealINSIGHT
RealINSIGHT, a software solution built by commercial real estate debt industry experts, is the only choice that commercial real estate lenders, investors, and servicers value and trust. Implemented by some of the most active lenders and largest financial service firms in the world – including its affiliate company CWCapital – RealINSIGHT provides CRE professionals with a modern cloud-based platform designed to streamline workflows and effectively deliver full lifecycle support, from loan origination, securitization and underwriting to surveillance, asset management and dispositions. RealINSIGHT is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with offices in Dallas, Texas and New York. To learn more, visit the company at RealINSIGHT.com or follow RealINSIGHT on LinkedIn.

About RealINSIGHT Advisors LLC
RealINSIGHT Advisors is a commercial real estate debt asset management firm. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of RealINSIGHT specializing in delivering service via the RealINSIGHT SaaS offering.

Media Contact:
Kristina Corso
Prosek Partners for RealINSIGHT
[email protected]

SOURCE RealINSIGHT

