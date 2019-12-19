Realio and YAD Capital Join Forces to Raise a $5 Million Tokenized Fund on Fusion Blockchain

Managed by highly experienced Wall Street veterans with significant experience at firms such as Goldman Sachs, MKP Capital, Deloitte and Lehman Brothers. YAD Capital funds are providing investors with short term investments with expected returns in the mid to upper teens. "We are excited to have the opportunity to work with such highly experienced and sophisticated partners on this digitization opportunity and to be able to offer our investors such attractive risk-adjusted returns, two things that have been noticeably absent in many of the digital securities currently on the market," noted Derek Boirun, founder of Realio.

The fund will be tokenized on the Fusion blockchain with active participation and tech support provided by the Fusion Foundation, the non-profit organization building the next generation infrastructure for decentralized global finance. Digitized assets in the fund purchased through Realio's platform will be automatically generated as native Fusion tokens that access the many benefits of the Fusion protocol including tools for time-value exchange and their interoperable solution, DCRM.

"We are very excited to provide a blockchain platform, advancing digital assets with our innovative partners Realio and YAD. As we head into 2020, we are certain this will be the first of many assets from these industry leaders," said Dejun Qian, Founder and CEO of Fusion.

About Realio



The Realio platform is an end-to-end, blockchain-based SaaS platform for the issuance, investment and life-cycle management of digital assets. Realio combines access to a 100% on-chain decentralized (p2p) exchange with the features of a sophisticated issuance/investment platform in order to merge enterprise-grade blockchain solutions with institutional quality investment vehicles. We are changing the way private investments are made, managed and traded. Visit www.realio.fund.

About YAD Capital

New York-based YAD Capital is an alternative asset management firm that seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns by opportunistically investing in financing products with average duration under two years and expected yields ranging from the low-teens to mid-twenties. YAD Capital builds its portfolio through extensive due diligence and investment selection to ensure compliance with its strategy. Founded in 2017, the YAD Capital strives to provide uncorrelated alpha, low volatility, and diversification. Visit www.yadcapital.com.

About Fusion

Fusion Foundation is a non-profit organization building the next generation infrastructure for decentralized global finance. By providing innovative companies and developers with the open source technology they need to build peer-to-peer time and value-based applications, the world will enjoy financial transactions that are more accessible, efficient and transparent than previously possible. Fusion's seasoned team of industry veterans led by Founder and CEO DJ Qian, a blockchain pioneer who previously launched two top 20 global blockchain projects (VeChain and QTUM), is working to collaborate with financial institutions, cryptocurrency companies, businesses, peer-to-peer lenders, third-party app developers, academia, and the broader blockchain community. By providing the foundation that enables different cryptocurrency tokens, digital assets, off-chain values, and data-sources to be created and exchanged between the Fusion blockchain, other blockchains and financial systems, Fusion is moving ever closer to a globally accessible system for the free exchange of values. Visit www.fusion.org.

SOURCE Realio

Related Links

https://www.realio.fund

