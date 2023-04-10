Realio Launches a Layer-1 Blockchain to Unite their Multi-Chain Ecosystem for Real World Assets (RWAs)

NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Realio , a technology ecosystem for institutional-grade digital real-world assets, announced its official launch of the Realio Network.

The Realio Network is a new, Web3-enabled Layer-1 blockchain in the Cosmos ecosystem. Its design is fully open-source, permissionless, and purpose-built for the issuance and management of digitally native real-world assets. Prior to the launch announcement, the Realio Network was battle-tested for months with a successful testnet, finding participation from 100+ validators.

The Alpha Launch of the Realio Network is now live!

"The launch of the Realio Network marks the release of a fundamental piece of the Realio technology ecosystem," said Eduardo Romeiro, Co-Founder & Director of Engineering at Realio. "It will enable everything we envision, from the products we aim to build, the community we strive to work with, and ultimately the users we will reach. A strong foundation is critical to support the vision, and for us, the Realio Network is that foundation."

With the Alpha release of the Network, Realio exposed the first version of the Realio Asset Model, a model used to allow the issuance and transfers of user-created assets. Any asset tokens created on the Network can be hosted on several Layer-1 blockchains that are connected to a single interoperable ecosystem, creating a safe and secure harbor. The multi-chain feature is initially made possible through a user-controlled, chain-agnostic issuance account created for each new asset, allowing asset tokens to be bridged across multiple blockchains while maintaining a parallel, immutable smart tracking ledger that allows for compliance controls.

The Network has built-in EVM compatibility and features a native dual-token public Proof-Of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism for both Realio's utility token, $RIO (Realio Network Token), and its hybrid digital security token, $RST (Realio Security Token).

A Base Layer for a New, Real-World Based Metaverse

The Realio Network will host the base layer for a real-world-based metaverse, the realioVerse , and support the forthcoming Freehold Wallet app, a non-custodial, multi-chain DeFi wallet app built on Realio's blockchain infrastructure.

Those looking to participate in the Network can do so through staking and reward claiming, among other activities.

To learn how to get started, visit https://realio.network/ .

About Realio

Realio Technology LTD is the technology company developing the Realio Platform ( https://realio.fund ), the Realio Network ( https://realio.network ), realioVerse ( https://metaverse.realio.network ), and the Freehold Wallet app. RST (a digital security) is issued by Realio Network LTD, a British Virgin Islands company, representing equity rights to 100% of the shares of the company, and is the wholly-owning parent company of Realio Technology LTD.

Cautionary Statement

The information contained in this press release is for informational purposes only. The information herein does not constitute or form part of an offer to sell or solicit any offer to buy securities or a recommendation to invest in any project. Any decision to purchase or subscribe for securities should be made solely on the basis of information contained in a final Offering Memorandum, and related subscription agreement and limited partnership agreement, (collectively, the "offering documents") delivered in connection with any project(s) described herein through an offering made only to a limited number of individual persons who are (i) not "U.S. persons," as such term is defined in rule 902(k) of the Securities Act, in compliance with Regulation S, on a limited and private basis, or (ii) "accredited investors," as defined in rule 501 under the securities act and pursuant to Regulation D of the Securities Act.

