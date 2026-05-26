Realio Launches Freehold Token Studio, Partners with SEC-Licensed Cevidica for Investment Banking Advisory

Freehold RWA Tokenization Studio consolidates issuance, investor access, ownership management, and execution into a single infrastructure layer.

NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tokenizing real-world assets still requires issuers to stitch together custody, investor onboarding, ownership tracking, compliance, and distribution across multiple providers. Realio launched Freehold RWA Tokenization Studio to consolidate that process into a single infrastructure layer.

Freehold simplifies RWA issuance by bringing investor access, ownership management, and execution into a single platform. Partnering with Cevidica now brings an additional institutional layer in-house.

Freehold brings issuance, ownership, investor access, and liquidity infrastructure together in one platform.

"We built Freehold to simplify things and make tokenization easy and accessible to everyone. Freehold allows anyone, anywhere, to tokenize anything, for free," said CEO Derek Boirun

Powered by Realio Network's native blockchain and the Freehold multi-chain wallet infrastructure, the platform gives issuers a single environment to launch offerings, manage ownership, oversee treasury and cap table activity, and activate P2P liquidity pools for assets. Investors can access offerings, documents, and on-chain liquidity through a single interface.

Cevidica serves institutional investors and a select group of ultra‑high‑net‑worth families and private investment offices that meet our sophistication and eligibility criteria.

"Tokenization is a game-changing technology for private equity and investment management professionals, and we are still in the first inning. Partnering with Freehold positions Cevidica for this digital revolution, we couldn't be more excited about it," added Behzad Taufiq, Cevidica's founder and CEO.

As institutional interest in tokenized assets grows, infrastructure fragmentation remains a challenge for issuers looking to move on-chain. Freehold is designed for institutional users, including asset managers and private equity firms.

About Realio

Freehold is a product of Realio, which is bridging the gap between traditional finance and decentralized infrastructure to create a multi-chain ecosystem for transparent, globally accessible markets. Their network, the Realio Network, is built to support the issuance, management, and trading of real-world assets (RWAs) on the blockchain.

Freehold RWA Tokenization Studio provides a comprehensive technology platform for issuers, but does not act as an underwriter, placement agent, broker, or investment advisor.

Visit Freehold today: https://app.freehold.finance/investments

About Cevidica

Cevidica is a private investment platform comprising Cevidica Securities Group LLC, a broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and member of FINRA and SIPC that provides investment banking and securities brokerage services, and Cevidica Investment Partners LLC, an investment adviser registered with the State of New York that provides private equity advisory services.

Visit Cevidica: https://www.cevidica.com/

SOURCE Realio Technology LTD