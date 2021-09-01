Reali's Head of Portfolio Operations Named HousingWire Insider 2021 for Operational Excellence

"I am thrilled to see Sophia win this well-deserved recognition. We are on a mission to create a one-stop-shop that makes the home ownership journey simple, affordable, and stress-free for our customers. Sophia has been instrumental in helping us launch our key products, Cash Offer and Trade-In, that are fundamentally changing the way consumers buy and sell homes. From building the consumer product offering, designing and implementing our go-to-market strategy, and leading development of all the extensive back-end operations, her leadership has been critical to the successful launch of these products helping our customers save money and win their next home," said Tyler Baldwin, Reali's CEO.

The 2021 HW Insiders were carefully selected by HousingWire's selection committee based on their vital and dynamic contributions to their companies and the industry as a whole.

"The winners of our Insiders award are an incredible group of doers that we're proud to recognize for their essential contributions to their companies and the larger mortgage and real estate ecosystem," HousingWire Editor and Chief Sarah Wheeler said. "Everyone on this year's list is a crucial part of their company's success and we're honored to give them the spotlight."

About Reali

Reali is a real estate and fintech company creating a one-stop-shop to make homeownership simple, affordable, and stress-free every step of the way. We leverage first-in-kind technology to serve home buyers and sellers in a single, integrated platform. Our wide range of alternative financing solutions makes a complicated process like buying and selling at the same time much less complicated. Customers can buy and sell in one coordinated transaction, eliminating resale contingencies, moving twice, and paying two mortgages at once. Whether it's buying, selling, financing, or owning a home, our high-tech, high-touch offering meets the unique and individual needs of our customers. Keep in touch at www.reali.com , join our team at www.reali.com/careers , or download the Reali app for iOS and Android.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 1.0 million unique visitors each month. Our audience of mortgage, real estate and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit www.housingwire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Reali

Related Links

http://www.reali.com

