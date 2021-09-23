PALO ALTO, Calif.,, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Edinburgh's Centre for Technomoral Futures and Global Compassion Initiative, in partnership with the Center for Compassion and Altruism Research and Education at Stanford University, are thrilled to announce REALISING A COMPASSIONATE PLANET.

Realising A Compassionate Planet: A Day of Conversation and Action Where Compassion Science Meets Climate Science

Code Red for Humanity

This live-online event on November 5, 2021 brings compassion science into dialogue with climate science. It will address the "code red" for humanity named in the recent United Nations Climate Report to inspire and drive change alongside the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties ( COP26 ).

Dr. James Doty, Founder and Director of the Center for Compassion and Altruism Research and Education notes the importance of this event: "Climate change is the existential crisis facing humanity. By bringing together a diverse range of voices from both climate science and compassion science, this event not only comments on the crisis but illuminates ways in which we can avert it. This is a much-needed conversation that allows for realistic and grounded hope about humanity's future."

Joining Forces

Participants in this event will join forces with others around the world who are tapping into compassion – one of the strongest motivations for change known to humankind. Few climate science approaches tap into concern for one another's well-being as a fundamental motivation. Shannon Vallor, Baillie Gifford Chair in the Ethics of Data and Artificial Intelligence and Director of the Centre for Technomoral Futures at the University of Edinburgh points to this new orientation: "A sustainable planet requires a compassionate planet – and that means a fundamental shift in human motivation and action. To survive and flourish together in the face of rapid climate change, the human family must shift to new ways of living, building, and thinking that prioritise care for life, place, and community over short-term profit-taking and status-seeking. The latter provide only illusions of security and happiness – and even those illusions are crumbling now."

The Conference

Realising a Compassionate Planet brings world renowned scientists, artists, leaders, and changemakers into live conversations that will draw out their expertise in realising change. Among the many conversations, Dr. Jane Goodall, ethologist and environmentalist will be in dialogue with artist and campaigner Sarah Woods. Former Prime Minister of New Zealand Helen Clark will join in inquiry with journalist Allan Little. Dr. Shams Syed of the World Health Organization with join Dr. Liz Grant to focus on planetary health. Dr. Grant, Assistant Principal at the University of Edinburgh, summarizes: "While we have much of the science to tackle the climate crisis, and there is a rising global awareness of the urgency, the will to take action is still largely absent. Compassion offers this transformative strategy and shapes the way that such a paradigm can emerge."

