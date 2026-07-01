Reality Defender is Named a Market Shaper in the Gartner® Emerging Market Quadrant for Deepfake Detection -- Startup Vendors

First Gartner® Emerging Market Quadrant for Deepfake Detection — Startup Vendors names Reality Defender among the Market Shapers in the space.

NEW YORK, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reality Defender, the enterprise deepfake detection company, today announced it has been named a Market Shaper in the Gartner® Emerging Market Quadrant for Deepfake Detection — Startup Vendors report as of June 2026. This recognition comes after the recent Gartner research note, "AI Vendor Race: Reality Defender Is the Company to Beat in Deepfake Detection," Apeksha Kaushik and Alfredo Ramirez IV, 7 May 2026.

Five years ago, deepfake detection was not something most enterprises could evaluate, let alone budget against. Faking a voice or a face convincingly took a team of experts and massive computing power. Today, synthetic voices are made quickly and cheaply to bypass contact center checks. Synthetic persons and impersonations enter hiring pipelines. Deepfaked executives authorize transfers that move real money. In our view, this latest Gartner report provides security, fraud, and risk leaders with a dedicated market framework for responding, assessing startup vendors on scale, ecosystem readiness, and potential to disrupt.

"Every enterprise system assumes the voice, face, and document in front of it are real. Generative AI turned that assumption into an attack surface," said Ben Colman, Co-Founder and CEO of Reality Defender. "When we started Reality Defender in 2021, deepfake detection was not a category most organizations were tracking. We feel Gartner mapping this market shows how fast the problem moved from emerging threat to enterprise priority."

"We've partnered with Reality Defender for years to protect against deepfakes," said Marco Mancini, Security & Safety at ElevenLabs. "We believe their recognition as a Market Shaper confirms how essential their work has become."

Reality Defender's deepfake detection spans voice, video, and image, with deployments across financial services, identity verification, and enterprise communications. The company was founded in 2021 and won the RSA Conference Innovation Sandbox in 2024.

Gartner Disclaimer

Sources: Gartner, Emerging Market Quadrant for Deepfake Detection — Startup Vendors, By Apeksha Kaushik, Alfredo Ramirez IV, Akif Khan, David Senf, 25 June 2026. Gartner, AI Vendor Race: Reality Defender Is the Company to Beat in Deepfake Detection, Apeksha Kaushik and Alfredo Ramirez IV, 7 May 2026. Gartner is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Reality Defender

Reality Defender is the enterprise deepfake detection company. Its detection-only, multimodal platform identifies AI-generated voice, video, and images in real time, inside the workflows where enterprise decisions get made. Reality Defender works with banks, contact centers, and global enterprises through its API and through integrations with the platforms teams already run. More at realitydefender.com.

CONTACT: Scott Steinhardt, [email protected], +1 718 864 5744

SOURCE Reality Defender