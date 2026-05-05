Keith Enright, Luciano Floridi, and Yoel Roth Join Reality Defender Ethics Committee

Leading AI safety and ethics pioneers join as founding members to guide the future development of deepfake detection.

NEW YORK, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reality Defender, the enterprise deepfake detection company, today announced the formation of its Ethics Committee.

The founding members have backgrounds in AI policy, digital ethics, and platform trust and safety. Keith Enright is the chief strategy officer at Harvey AI and a former chief privacy officer at Google. Luciano Floridi is the founding director of the Yale Digital Ethics Center and an architect of the EU AI Act's ethical framework. Yoel Roth is senior vice president of trust and safety at Match Group and a former head of trust and safety at Twitter.

The committee will advise Reality Defender on policy and governance issues that arise when building detection infrastructure, including deployment and accountability measures, reinforcing the company's commitment to industry-leading ethical standards.

"Detection is only useful if the people building it are willing to be held to a high standard," said Ben Colman, co-founder and CEO of Reality Defender. "Keith, Luciano, and Yoel spent their careers asking harder questions about technology, privacy, and trust. We want their guidance inside the company, not outside it."

"You can't have a functioning digital economy, or a functioning democracy, without a shared ability to tell what's real," said Keith Enright. "Reality Defender is doing the essential work of preserving that."

"I joined Reality Defender's Ethics Committee because the problem of synthetic media is no longer hypothetical," said Luciano Floridi. "It is here, it is scaling, it is causing real harm, and it demands the kind of serious ethical scrutiny that an advisory role allows me to contribute. Their mission aligns with a conviction I have held for some time: that detection and verification are not secondary to AI governance but foundational to it."

"Reality Defender has been a leader in the space of detecting deepfakes and AI-generated media for years, and I've seen the value of their technology firsthand," said Yoel Roth. "But tech is only half the story; ethics and responsible deployment have to be a key consideration."

The Ethics Committee will begin meeting this month and will inform decisions across product, policy, and partnerships as Reality Defender expands its detection platform.

About Reality Defender

Reality Defender is the enterprise deepfake detection company. Its detection-only, multimodal platform identifies AI-generated voice, video, and images in real time across contact centers, video meetings, and content workflows. The platform deploys through API and native integrations, without replacing existing infrastructure. Winner of the RSA Conference Innovation Sandbox, Reality Defender is trusted by Tier-1 banks, Fortune 500 companies, and NATO members. Learn more at realitydefender.com.

CONTACT: Scott Steinhardt, [email protected], +1 718-864-5744

SOURCE Reality Defender