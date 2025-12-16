Reality Defender Recognized by Gartner® as the Deepfake Detection Company to Beat

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reality Defender , the award-winning deepfake detection platform, today announced it has been named in Gartner's latest research note, AI Vendor Race: Reality Defender Is the Company to Beat in Deepfake Detection as of 9th December, 2025. Gartner notes that "The current market is nascent, with no single player claiming absolute dominance, but Reality Defender is currently the front-runner — particularly within high-stakes enterprise verticals." The report states Reality Defender's strategic capital, global distribution network, and multimodal AI platform as key drivers establishing its leadership position in the fight against deepfake fraud.

According to the report, Reality Defender's "ensemble-of-models" approach creates a powerful data network effect, leveraging diverse datasets to continuously improve detection capabilities. The report also mentions, "It also offers free access to the Deepfake Detection API, enabling developers to integrate enterprise-grade detection into their applications with minimal coding." This recognition follows the company's launch of its Real Suite — including public developer RealAPI and SDK.

"We believe this recognition from Gartner wholly validates our commitment to building the essential trust infrastructure for the modern enterprise," said Ben Colman, Co-Founder and CEO of Reality Defender . "As deepfakes move from a theoretical risk to an immediate threat costing businesses billions this year alone, our focus remains on securing critical channels against deepfake impersonations, enabling institutions to interact with confidence."

Reality Defender has also recently been inducted into JPMorganChase's 2025 Hall of Innovation , recognizing its leadership in defending organizations against AI-driven impersonation and fraud. To learn more about Reality Defender, visit realitydefender.com .

Gartner members can read the report in full here .

Gartner, AI Vendor Race: Reality Defender Is the Company to Beat in Deepfake Detection, Apeksha Kaushik, Alfredo Ramirez IV, 8 December 2025.

About Reality Defender

Reality Defender is an RSA Innovation Award-winning cybersecurity company helping enterprises and governments detect deepfakes and AI-generated media. Utilizing a patented multi-model approach, Reality Defender is robust against the bleeding edge of generative platforms producing video, audio, imagery, and text media. Recognized by Gartner as the "Deepfake Detection Company to Beat," Reality Defender's RealScan deepfake detection web platform and RealAPI empower teams to identify fraud, disinformation campaigns, and harmful deepfakes in real time.

