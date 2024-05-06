Reality Defender Wins "Most Innovative Startup" at RSA Conference 2024 Innovation Sandbox

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reality Defender, the award-winning deepfake and AI-generated media detection platform, has been named the winner of the RSA Conference 2024 Innovation Sandbox contest. Held in San Francisco, RSA Conference is the world's leading cybersecurity conference and exposition, with this year's 19th annual Innovation Sandbox serving as the premier destination for innovative startups to showcase and debut cutting-edge solutions poised to revolutionize the cybersecurity landscape.

"Winning the RSA Innovation Sandbox contest wholly validates our mission in building the best-in-class AI-generated content detection platform," says Ben Colman, Co-Founder and CEO of Reality Defender. "This award is a demonstration of our extensive work in the cybersecurity space, and we look forward to continuing to work with governments, financial institutions, and media platforms to protect the public from the most pressing digital threats in the modern era."

"As a heavily research-driven cybersecurity company, winning the RSAC Innovation Sandbox contest is proof of our longstanding work against AI-driven generative content," says Gaurav Bharaj, Co-Founder and Head of AI at Reality Defender. "We believe this achievement will not only further cement Reality Defender as the leading solution for this pressing problem, but also inspire others to join us in partnership to tackle the ever-evolving threat landscape."

Reality Defender provides best-in-class detection against advanced threats posed by deepfakes and AI-generated content. The company's industry-leading solutions for enterprises, government, and institutional clients help protect against everything from advanced voice fraud in call centers to media verification in newsrooms. As demonstrated by Colman at RSA Conference, Reality Defender's real-time voice detection platform catches audio-based deepfakes as they happen, while audiovisual detection finds even the most advanced AI-generated faces in images and videos made using the latest generative AI models.

About Reality Defender

Reality Defender is a cybersecurity company helping enterprises and governments detect deepfakes and AI-generated media. Utilizing a patented multi-model approach, the company's detection platform is robust against the bleeding edge of generative platforms producing video, audio, imagery, and text media. Reality Defender's cloud-based deepfake detection web app and corresponding API empowers teams to identify fraud, disinformation campaigns, and harmful deepfakes in real time.

