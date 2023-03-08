Reality TV Star, Dakota Fred Hurt, Diagnosed with Stage 4 Brain Cancer

EVERGREEN, Colo., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gold Rush White Water" star and co-owner of Thrill of the Hunt Entertainment LLC was hit with a bolt from the blue upon hearing the diagnosis.

Fred Hurt is a man of adventure, thrill of the hunt and exploration. He's a role model to many, especially seniors, with his active lifestyle, endurance, and thrill-seeking attitude that rivals' men and women less than half his age. He has adoring fans throughout the world. His zest for life, contagious smile and blunt approach are all part of his massive appeal.

Dakota Fred Hurt Reality TV Star Fred Hurt

Over the past ten years he has been featured on reality tv in pursuit of gold. Some of his recent gold adventures have been in Alaska diving for gold in dangerous whitewater.

Fred recently stepped into the world of film production as co-owner of Thrill of the Hunt Entertainment LLC with plans to work on several film projects.

Fred greatly appreciates his fans. Always taking time to visit with them, sign an autograph or take a photo.

A range of options for possible treatment is being developed.

Despite the rough news, he remains in good spirits.

"I've lived a full 80 years of an interesting life. If I emerge from this dark diagnosis, I'll have another adventure to share with you folks." - Fred Hurt

Media Contact Information:

Thrill of the Hunt LLC

Jim Russell

http://thrillofthehuntentertainment.com

[email protected]

913-568-7070

SOURCE Thrill of the Hunt Entertainment LLC