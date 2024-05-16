Realizeit To Showcase Business-Critical Training Powered by AI at ATD24 Conference and EXPO

Winner of 5 Brandon Hall 2023 Learning and Development Excellence in Technology awards to highlight how adaptive learning helps leading companies prepare their most critical roles to perform.

PALATINE, Ill., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Realizeit, provider of the leading adaptive learning system for business-critical training, today announced that it will participate at the ATD24 International Conference and EXPO to showcase how companies can train their most business-critical roles, including those skills that have a direct impact on safety, company performance, and customer satisfaction.

Realizeit CEO Manoj Kulkarni will present strategic insights and practical ways companies can deliver more employee training and increase business agility. The session, "Stop wasting your training budget on unnecessary training! Unlock value with AI and Adaptive," will be on May 21st at 1 p.m. in room 339.

"The session will show L&D leaders and practitioners how to get more value out of training by targeting precisely what is needed and then accurately assessing and validating knowledge using AI and adaptive learning to save time and assure successful outcomes," Kulkarni said. "Businesses need to accelerate training to keep pace with the speed of change. Adaptive learning is the perfect model to meet the moment."

Conference attendees can see live demos of Realizeit's powerful learning technology at booth No. 1119. The demos will show how iconic brands now train a wide array of business-critical skills to improve performance and reduce risk while trimming overall training budgets.

"Realizeit is excited to be back at the ATD Conference and EXPO again this year," Kulkarni said. "Cutting out the waste and delivering training that precisely targets what each learner needs is on the minds of today's training and learning leaders. Personalized learning that saves time and assures learners know what they need is at the core of what Realizeit delivers. Our AI-powered adaptive technology is key to providing business-critical training for those skills that protect a company's employees, customers, and their brand from harm. We look forward to sharing how Realizeit helps those training leaders who are responsible for the success of critical roles."

To book a demo or speak with a Realizeit team member at the ATD24 EXPO in New Orleans from May 19-22, contact us here .

About Realizeit

Realizeit® helps the world's best organizations in all industries train for business-critical job roles and skills with its award-winning adaptive learning system that creates tailored learning experiences and verifies learners know what they need to know. With Realizeit, companies optimize learning time, validate that employees are ready to perform, and mitigate the risk of knowledge gaps in critical jobs.

Brandon Hall awarded Realizeit five 2023 Learning and Development Excellence in Technology awards, including "Best Advance in AI and Machine Learning." Training Industry named Realizeit a "Top 20 Advanced Learning Technologies Company" two years in a row. Learning Technologies awarded Realizeit the Gold Award in 2022 for the "Best use of data analytics to impact learner and business performance."

