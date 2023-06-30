Really Big Coloring Books® | ColoringBook.com expands product offerings with launch of Brand-New Coloring Book Products for PBS KIDS® Characters

News provided by

Really Big Coloring Books Inc.

30 Jun, 2023, 06:03 ET

Series including Arthur™, Dinosaur Train™, Elinor Wonders Why™, Odd Squad™, The Berenstain Bears®, and Wild Kratts®

ST. LOUIS, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The Coloring Book entertainment programs for beloved brands Arthur™, Dinosaur Train™, Elinor Wonders Why™, Odd Squad™, The Berenstain Bears®, and Wild Kratts® include a variety of educational coloring products for Boys and Girls of All Ages, educators, parents, and the adult fan bases of these PBS KIDS® series.

Coloring Books Featuring Characters from PBS KIDS® Shows. Available Summer 2023 from ColoringBook.com Arthur™, Dinosaur Train™, Elinor Wonders Why™, Odd Squad™, The Berenstain Bears®, Wild Kratts®
Coloring Books Featuring Characters from PBS KIDS® Shows. Available Summer 2023 from ColoringBook.com Arthur™, Dinosaur Train™, Elinor Wonders Why™, Odd Squad™, The Berenstain Bears®, Wild Kratts®

ColoringBook.com, a property of Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. publishing house, announced an exciting expansion of the company's product line with the launch of new Coloring Book Products Featuring Arthur™, Dinosaur Train™, Elinor Wonders Why™, Odd Squad™, The Berenstain Bears®, and Wild Kratts®. The new products are manufactured for entertainment and merchandising markets, educational venues, and consumers. Included is a line of products designed for marketing purposes for use by PBS member stations nationally with direct access on the company's website https://ColoringBook.com . There are a variety of coloring products with prices ranging from $0.87 to $19.93 per copy. The new product lines are available in sizes 5.5" x 8.5", up to 12" x 18" printed on high quality paper, bright cardstock covers with varying page counts and binding options. Available summer 2023.

Really Big Coloring Books®, continued investment in new product development brings forth products that meet the ever-demanding needs of the American populace. "Our company is known for its inclusiveness, diversity, and wide variety of topics. We listen to, and respect consumers regardless of race, creed, religion, political beliefs or otherwise. My primary focus is to provide wholesome educational family fun products for any person at any age that loves to color, read, relax, and learn," said company founder and publisher, N. Wayne Bell.

About Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. | ColoringBook.com

Really Big Coloring Books® is one of the world's leading publishers and distributors of custom designed coloring and activity books. A producer of entertaining and educational coloring products for youth and adults. The company has over 1500 coloring book related domain names publishing books in over 30 languages. Founded in 1988, St. Louis, MO.

Media Contact:
Wayne Bell
[email protected]com

SOURCE Really Big Coloring Books Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.