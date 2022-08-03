Really Good Boxed Wine Announces Amy Troutmiller as COO

The emerging wine start-up Really Good Boxed Wine has appointed Amy Troutmiller as Chief Operating Officer

CINCINNATI, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Troutmiller has worked closely with Really Good Boxed Wine Founder and CEO, Jake Whitman, since 2021. She brings experience in each tier of the alcoholic beverage industry, with executive roles in on-premise, import and wholesale, and e-commerce. Her impressive resume includes stints at the Kimpton Hotel Group, The Ritz Carlton, and Five Grapes Distribution, as well as founding Common Fuel Consulting and SWIG Partners.

"It's exciting to solidify our executive team, and after working together for nearly a year, Amy was far and away our first choice for this role." says Whitman. "She's already played a crucial part in building our company and has been with us through nearly every success milestone to date. I couldn't be more excited for what we will continue to achieve with her leadership."

"I am honored to work with Jake and bring his vision to life to lead the revolution of better boxed wine." says Troutmiller. "Wine is my passion and, through Really Good Boxed Wine, I believe we're positively impacting the future of our industry."

Really Good Boxed Wine is an ultra-premium wine in a format that's better for the environment, stays fresh for up to 20 times longer than bottles after opening, and reduces packaging costs by up to 90%. Working directly with award-winning producers, they are able to offer the quality you'd expect from a $25+ bottle at the equivalent of $16.25. Through their website, they ship to 41 states and the District of Columbia.

Troutmiller's hiring coincides with the company's next round of fundraising, which is offering a crowdfunding allocation with SeedInvest through August 26th.

Really Good Boxed Wine is offering securities under Regulation CF and Rule 506(c) of Regulation D through SI Securities, LLC ("SI Securities"). The Company has filed a Form C with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its offering, a copy of which may be obtained at: https://www.seedinvest.com/really.good.boxed.wine

