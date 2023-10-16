Really Good Boxed Wine Announces Single-Vineyard Napa Cabernet Sauvignon

HEALDSBURG, Calif., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Really Good Boxed Wine, the pioneer of top-tier boxed wines in the U.S., is set to release their most ambitious wine yet: a 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon from the celebrated Oak Knoll District of Napa Valley. This is not merely their newest release – it's a bold statement of innovation and a fearless challenge to the wine industry status quo.

Really Good Boxed Wine 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon Oak Knoll District

From an organic single-vineyard, this Cabernet Sauvignon was aged for 26 months in 33% new French Oak barrels. It captures the essence of the terroir and the depth and sophistication the region is famous for. While comparable Napa wines typically demand a $100+ price tag, Really Good Boxed Wine is offering their 3 Liter box for $120, translating to a mere $30 per standard bottle equivalent.

"This is an unparalleled blend of quality and value, encased in the magic of the box," says Jake Whitman, Founder and CEO. "We are constantly thinking about how far we can push and elevate boxed wine, and now was the moment to release what stands as the benchmark of American wine, Napa Cab." Whitman continues, "For the 97% of wine consumed within a year of purchase, the boxed format is superior to traditional bottles. We hope this allows wine drinkers across the country to experience the true luxury of Napa Valley."

Amy Troutmiller, COO, shares this sentiment, emphasizing the broader implications of this release for the American wine industry. "I hope this wine serves as symbol of inspiration and inclusion. Far too long has fine wine been seen as intimidating or unattainable for many. We have to be welcoming to younger, curious drinkers and, as the environment changes, we must embrace alternative formats. As trailblazers in luxury boxed wine, we are honored and feel the weight of this responsibility."

This limited allocation of the 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon is initially available exclusively for Wine Club Members . Non-Members are encouraged to join the Waitlist . Waitlist releases will be granted in the order of signup.

