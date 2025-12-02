Really Great Reading included in Texas State Board of Education-approved reading materials

Teachers and students in second-largest state by population gain greater access to RGR literacy solutions

WASHINGTON, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Really Great Reading, a leading science of reading innovator, is thrilled to announce it has received a major endorsement from the state agency that oversees education in Texas.

The Instructional Materials Review and Approval (IMRA) process from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) confirms Really Great Reading (RGR) programs meet the highest standards of quality, accessibility and alignment for teachers and students across Texas, the second-largest state in the U.S. by population. The approval places RGR on the Texas State Board of Education's list of approved instructional materials allowing districts access to additional funding to support literacy initiatives.

The Science of Reading is a proven body of research that outlines how students learn to read and what instructional methods work best. Over the course of two decades, RGR has helped students improve their reading skills through a defined scope and sequence for letter recognition, phonemic awareness, and phonics instruction. As the most recent National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) results demonstrated, millions of children fall behind in reading each year, which can lead to reduced lifetime earnings, higher dropout rates, poor workforce readiness and increased economic inequality.

RGR's Science of Reading-based solutions provide systematic, rigorous instructions that ignite students' orthographic mapping and build strong foundational literacy skills. These user-friendly phonics programs focus on helping all students, including Emergent Bilinguals and students with disabilities, master the foundations of reading.

Following IMRA approval districts statewide can now access funding to implement RGR's foundation skills solution. "Texas state leaders have been very intentional with the programs they are offering to schools, and we are proud to know that our programs align with their educational goals. We look forward to building the foundation for lasting reading achievement in school districts across Texas and the country," said Amy Vanden Boogart, Vice President of Curriculum, Products, and Services at Really Great Reading.

RGR's Texas Editions are built with educators in mind, equipping them with a research-based tool that makes teaching reading easier, more effective, and impactful for students. Each program aligns with IMRA requirements, which includes full alignment with Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) for phonics and English Language Proficiency Standards (ELPS); meets accessibility and assessment standards; bridges practice and mastery through systematic, explicit instruction; and reflects the priorities of the Texas Reading Academies.

ABOUT REALLY GREAT READING

For nearly two decades, Really Great Reading has been transforming K–12 literacy outcomes through structured materials, diagnostics, high-dosage intervention and implementation-focused professional development — all grounded in the Science of Reading and designed for real-world classroom success.

SOURCE Really Great Reading