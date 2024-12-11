Really Great Reading marks substantial growth in 2024 as school districts nationally deal with lingering COVID challenges

Dec 11, 2024, 08:00 ET

WASHINGTON, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As school districts continued to settle into post-COVID realities in 2024, more states and their education departments turned to curriculum provider Really Great Reading to support students and teachers. Really Great Reading expanded or grew in Colorado, Ohio, Missouri, Oklahoma and Utah, bringing to 3.5 million the number of students impacted by Really Great Reading programs.

"Our growth in 2024 reflects the trust and reliability of Really Great Reading literacy programs and our many years of experience in evidence aligned instruction," Really Great Reading Founder Scott DeSimone said. "While we often think of the COVID-19 pandemic as behind us, educators see firsthand how it exacerbated literacy challenges for many students who are still trying to catch up."

For nearly 20 years, Really Great Reading has been dedicated to improving reading outcomes for students by developing materials that align with the latest research and educational standards. Its products are consistently recognized for their effectiveness in foundational reading skills, which are essential to confidence-building, academic success and developing a lifelong love of reading.

Ohio's Department of Education & Workforce, for example, added Really Great Reading's Intervention and Core Foundational Skills curriculum to its recommendations for teachers. Oklahoma approved programs for literacy intervention, which help students in grades 5 through 12 who struggle with reading. *For a more detailed 2024 state by state update, please see below.

The study and science of reading over several decades has led educators and experts to better understand what works with all kinds of students.

"Our secret sauce continues to be based in proven science of reading methods, which includes a defined scope and sequence for letter recognition, phonemic awareness and phonics instruction. And with COVID challenges, our proven intervention programs, which is a familiar, pioneering space for us, are growing in adoption rates across the country," DeSimone said. "All students regardless of literacy challenges, whether it be dyslexia or attention deficit disorder or a slower learning pace, deserve the chance to become proficient readers. It's a game-changer — for life. That has always been our mission."

In addition to product expansions in 2024, Really Great Reading partnered with OxEd & Assessment, a University of Oxford spinout company renowned for best-in-class solutions and improving oral language. Really Great Reading also won recognition from EdReports as a best-in-class reading curriculum provider. 

ABOUT REALLY GREAT READING

Really Great Reading is a leading provider of research-based literacy programs and resources. For 20 years, the company has been dedicated to improving reading outcomes for students by developing materials that align with the latest research and educational standards. Its mission is to empower educators and students with effective tools and support to foster a love of reading and ensure academic success. To learn more, visit our website at www.reallygreatreading.com.

*2024 State by State Snapshot

State:

Approval Purpose:

Programs Approved:

Date Approved:

Website:

Colorado

Supplemental

Countdown, Blast, and HD Word

September 2024

Colorado Department of Education

Intervention

Core Curriculum

Great Minds PBC, Wit, and Wisdom with Really Great Reading and Geodes

March 2024

Missouri

K-2 supplemental

Countdown, Blast, and HD Word

April 2024

Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education

Ohio

Core Foundational Skills

Countdown, Blast, and HD Word

March 2024

Ohio Department of Education & Workforce

Intervention

May 2024

Oklahoma

Intervention

Countdown, Blast, and HD Word

September 2024

Oklahoma State Department of Education

Utah

Supplemental Phonics and Phonemic Awareness

Countdown, Blast, and HD Word

November 2024

Utah State Board of Education

