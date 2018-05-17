Really Simple Systems CRM Kicks Off the Countdown to its 2018 User Conference

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/542735/RSS_Logo.jpg )

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/692587/Really_Simple_Systems_Conference.jpg )

Over the coming weeks Really Simple Systems will be announcing further details of the event which is to be held at the stunning venue of Hampton Court Palace, in Surrey, UK.

Presentations, networking and entertainment

Open to all its customers, this is the company's second User Conference, creating the opportunity for the Really Simple Systems team to meet face-to-face with its CRM users. The conference is billed as an "interactive and fun event" with presentations on new product launches, development focus groups and best practice, as well as a Q & A session.

Keeping with the theme of the venue, delegates will also have the chance to learn the art of archery with a prize for the top scorer.

At the end of the day the attendees are invited on a guided tour of Hampton Court Palace, providing an entertaining account of its history.

"The User Conference is a great opportunity for the Really Simple Systems team to meet with our customers and understand their needs," commented the company's CEO, John Paterson. "The feedback from our last conference was inspiring and we hope to further cement our customer relationships at Hampton Court."

Guest Speaker on GDPR

As part of this one-day event, the hosts have lined up the guest speaker, Kim Bradford, to talk about the practical implementation of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) for small businesses. With a presentation titled 'GDPR: Through the other side' Kim will be addressing the audience on how the new law is likely impact them in the coming months and years. Kim will also be taking questions from the floor and networking during the breaks.

Team Bonding around the world

Paterson continues, "not only is the User Conference beneficial to our customers, it's also perfect to get our team together and celebrate our success. Our UK based staff will be playing hosts to their colleagues from Hungary, and also Australia."

The Really Simple Systems 2018 User Conference is free to all current customers, with a limit of two delegates per organisation.

https://www.reallysimplesystems.com/press-releases/crm-user-conference-countdown/

About Really Simple Systems

Established in 2006, Really Simple Systems is one of the world's largest providers of cloud-based CRM systems. Designed for small and mid-sized businesses operating B2B, its customers range from single user start-ups to 100 user systems, including the Red Cross, the Royal Academy of Arts and the British Museum. Featuring an integrated marketing module, Really Simple Systems CRM is credited as being super-easy to use with excellent customer support.

SOURCE Really Simple Systems