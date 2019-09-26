Really Simple Systems CRM Releases a Fresh, New User Interface

PETERSFIELD, Hampshire, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cloud CRM vendor, Really Simple Systems, has today released a new user interface (UI) in the latest of a series of updates to their CRM product. The new UI incorporates the company's new brand identity that was launched earlier this month with a contemporary new website.

The UI changes characterize the company's continuing objective to make its CRM software simple and easy to use, whilst modernising the look and feel of the system, and coordinating the branding.

Really Simple Systems Marketing Manager, Helen Armour, commented, "Since launching a new version of our CRM in 2017 the branding across our product and website has been disparate. In developing the new website, we were inspired to look to incorporate the new styling into the CRM UI and build a cohesive international brand that runs across both our marketing and product."

The UI differences are quite subtle but make the CRM screens simple, clean and clear, so it's easy for users to navigate and find the information they need.

Product Development Manager, Simon Ridley, added, "We've concentrated on being consistent with the page layout so that the grids and buttons are always where you'd expect them to be. We've tidied up the screens to minimise the "dead" space and we've added some shading to make the data tables easy on the eye. Other aesthetical changes include making the shape of the buttons the same as we've used on the website and using tone and colour for a more attractive CRM."

The new UI is being rolled out to the Really Simple Systems customer base in stages, starting with existing customers using the Free plan, then switching other customers over during the next couple of weeks.

Ridley continues, "We hope the changes come as a pleasant surprise to our customers – it's likely that some will not be sure of what's changed but will realise that something is different!"

About Really Simple Systems

Established in 2006, Really Simple Systems is one of the world's largest providers of cloud-based CRM systems. Designed for small and mid-sized businesses operating B2B, its customers range from single user start-ups to 200 user systems, including the Red Cross, the Royal Academy of Arts, the British Museum and NHS. Featuring integrated modules for marketing and customer support, Really Simple Systems CRM is credited as being super-easy to use with excellent customer support.

