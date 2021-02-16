Really Simple Systems Launches New Advanced Marketing Tool

PETERSFIELD, England, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cloud software developer and vendor, Really Simple Systems, has today announced the release of a new version of its Advanced Marketing tool for small and midsized businesses.

Established in 2006, the popular cloud software developer and vendor has released a new version of its easy-to-use marketing tool that is fully integrated with its CRM software, creating an all-in-one solution.

The new Advanced Marketing solution complements the company's essentials tool, Simple Marketing, which was released in October 2020. The advanced product is aimed at experienced marketers sending high volumes of emails per month and looking for greater sophistication and functionality to manage their campaigns.

The new Advanced Marketing solution includes a redesigned email editor to create professional looking emails using a simple "drag and drop" interface, a new contact segmentation tool to generate both static and dynamically populated mailing lists, plus an array of advanced reporting options to provide detailed campaign statistics and customer insight.

The software also features advanced campaign management options to create multi-step campaigns, lead management tools with website integration, automated drip campaigns, and ROI management giving visibility of the cost per lead and cost per sale.

Really Simple Systems' founder and CEO, John Paterson, commented: "If you want to know what your ROI and cost per opportunity is for each marketing campaign, instead of just basic open and click statistics, you need to have both sales and marketing data in the same CRM system. Our new Advanced Marketing tool allows salespeople to see their prospects' real-time reactions to the marketing team's campaigns and gives instant visibility to each campaign's return on investment."

The Really Simple Systems Advanced Marketing tool includes up to 50,000 emails per month for a flat fee of $46.00 per month, based on an annual contract.

About Really Simple Systems

Established in 2006, Really Simple Systems is one of the world's largest providers of cloud-based CRM software. Designed for small and mid-sized businesses operating B2B, its customers range from single user start-ups to 200 user systems, including the Red Cross, the Royal Academy of Arts, the British Museum and NHS. Featuring integrated modules for email marketing and customer service, Really Simple Systems CRM is credited as being super-easy to use with excellent customer support.

