Really Simple Systems Launches New Easy-to-Use Marketing Tool

PETERSFIELD, England, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cloud software developer and vendor, Really Simple Systems, has today announced the release of a new integrated marketing tool, as part of its all-in-one CRM solution.

https://youtu.be/QBjWPg8sBx0

Established in 2006, the popular cloud software developer and vendor has launched a new, easy-to-use marketing solution that is fully integrated with its CRM software, creating an all-in-one solution. The new Simple Marketing tool is designed for small and mid-sized businesses looking to create, send and track email marketing campaigns, without the need for IT developers and designers.

The new tool replaces the company's current entry level solution, bringing additional functionality and features, at the same low-cost fee.

Really Simple Systems' founder and CEO, John Paterson, explained: "Historically most businesses used one CRM system for their sales teams and another for sending marketing emails. This leads to integration issues and the inability for the sales team to see their prospects' individual reactions to marketing emails. We've developed our new Simple Marketing tool to be intuitive, easy-to-use and fully integrated with the sales CRM, but with all the features you'd expect from a stand-alone system. Reaching the point of launching this new software is a big milestone for the company."

The new Simple Marketing solution includes a redesigned email editor to create professional looking emails using an easy "drag and drop" interface, a Campaign Wizard to speed you through the process of creating and sending email campaigns, a new contact segmentation tool to generate both static and dynamically populated mailing lists, plus an easy stats reckoner to monitor opens, click throughs, etc. The Simple Marketing price is also straightforward with a set monthly fee giving up to 5,000 emails per month.

The new software has been warmly received by the Really Simple Systems customers, many of which were instrumental in the product development and testing. Chris Wigglesworth, Managing Director at the course reviews website, Coursecheck, commented: "We have been working with Really Simple Systems in developing the new Simple Marketing app by testing the functionality and giving feedback on the design. The system is very user-friendly - we love how easy it is to create stunning looking emails and the dynamic lists tool makes contact segmentation very simple and effective."

The new software will later be applied to the company's Advanced Marketing plan, offering up to 50,000 emails per month and additional functionality for campaign management, marketing automation and website integration.

https://www.reallysimplesystems.com/crm-features/simple-marketing/

About Really Simple Systems

Established in 2006, Really Simple Systems is one of the world's largest providers of cloud-based CRM software. Designed for small and mid-sized businesses operating B2B, its customers range from single user start-ups to 200 user systems, including the Red Cross, the Royal Academy of Arts, the British Museum and NHS. Featuring integrated modules for email marketing and customer service, Really Simple Systems CRM is credited as being super-easy to use with excellent customer support.

