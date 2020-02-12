Really Simple Systems Named Finalists in the European IT & Software Excellence Awards 2020

PETERSFIELD, England, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Really Simple Systems (www.reallysimplesystems.com) is delighted to be named as a finalist for the European IT & Software Excellence Awards 2020 (www.iteawards.com) announced by IT Europa this week.

The popular developer of small business CRM software is a finalist in the SME (Cloud or SaaS) Solution category, along with just seven other providers who have made the shortlist. The winners are to be announced at the European IT & Software Excellence 2020 Awards Dinner at the Royal Garden Hotel, on 19 March 2020.

Now in their 12th year, the European IT & Software Excellence Awards 2020 attracted more than 500 entries from across the region. The awards are given for IT solutions that get to the heart of customer issues, delivering better business, a clearer understanding of data, and more efficient and profitable outcomes for channels as well as customers. The judges, with many decades of experience of IT industry involvement between them, have arrived at a list of finalists that they believe truly reflects both the strength of Europe's IT industry and many of the changes in direction occurring within it.

Really Simple Systems' founder and CEO, John Paterson, commented: "To be shortlisted for our work in this international program is not only an honour, but clear recognition of the successes and customer satisfaction we strive to achieve with leading cloud technologies."

John Garratt, Editor of IT Europa, who heads the judges' panel says: "I have been particularly impressed again by the level of innovation shown in many of the projects. This shows that there has been some original thinking by IT providers of all types as to how to really engage with customers' issues and this must be a good thing at a time of increasing change and uncertainty. The battle for more productive use of technology is well understood and new methods and integration levels are certainly emerging."

The award winners will be announced on 19th March 2020 at a gala dinner and presentation ceremony.

Notes for Editors

About Really Simple Systems

Established in 2006, Really Simple Systems is one of the world's largest providers of cloud-based CRM software. Designed for small and mid-sized businesses operating B2B, its customers range from single user start-ups to 200 user systems, including the Red Cross, the Royal Academy of Arts, the British Museum and NHS. Featuring integrated modules for email marketing and customer service, Really Simple Systems CRM is credited as being super-easy to use with excellent customer support.

SOURCE Really Simple Systems

Related Links

http://www.reallysimplesystems.com

